Memphis Hustle announce 2022-2023 season schedule

Earlier today the Memphis Hustle released their schedule for the 2022-2023 season.

Similar to last season, the Hustle will begin their season with the Showcase Cup and then the true regular season will begin after Christmas. With a slight difference from last season, the Showcase Cup schedule will increase from last year’s 16-game schedule to an 18-game schedule. In return, the regular season schedule will go from 34 regular season games down to 32 games.

The Hustle’s Showcase Cup opener and season opener will be against the Lakeland Magic on November 4th. As part of the Showcase Cup, the Hustle will make their first-ever trip to Mexico City to face off against the Capitanes. As part of the Showcase Cup, the Hustle will have 8 home games and 8 away games against teams in their regional pod. The Hustle will play an additional two games at the Winter Showcase. If they win their regional pod, or are one of the four teams with the best winning percentages without winning their pod, they’ll be in the Showcase Cup Championship. Alongside the Magic and Capitanes, the Hustle will also face off against the defending G League Champion Rio Grande Valley Vipers as part of the Showcase Cup in addition to the Texas Legends, Birmingham Squadron and the Austin Spurs.

The Hustle’s 32-game regular season will tip off with a back-to-back against the South Bay Lakers on December 29th and 30th. As part of the regular season, the Hustle will host the G League Ignite for the first-time ever on February 23rd and 24th, immediately following the All-Star Break. The Hustle will play 26 regular season contests against Western Conference foes, while having just 6 games against the Eastern Conference. Those opponents will be the Delaware Blue Coats (twice), Wisconsin Herd (twice) as well as the Grand Rapids Gold and Windy City Bulls.

The Hustle will host their fifth annual Education Day Game on Thursday February 9th at 10:30 AM against the Capitanes. The Hustle will have a total of 10 back-to-backs. They have a season-long 5-game home stand, beginning with the Ignite series, in late February through their matchup against the Austin Spurs on March 6th. They will have a season-long 5-game road trip as part of the Showcase Cup November 7th-19th.

After going 15-19 last season during the regular season, Jason March will look to lead a new-look Hustle roster with the success he had in his inaugural season prior to the COVID-19 shutdown. It will be Jason March’s 4th season as Hustle Head Coach and hopefully his first that isn’t largely impacted by the pandemic. The official Hustle roster will be announced late October following training camp.

Confirmed so far on the Hustle roster: Kenneth Lofton Jr., Vince Williams, Dakota Mathias, Jacob Gilyard and Keve Aluma. EJ Onu figures to be a carry over from last season as well.

It will be the first Hustle season in some time without the dynamic duo of Shaq Buchanan and Ahmad Caver who will be playing overseas next season. The Hustle also recently traded David Stockton to the Fort Wayne Mad Ants.

Stick with Grizzly Bear Blues as Kenneth Lofton Jr. and Vince Williams look to lead the Hustle back into the playoffs.

