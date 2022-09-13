GBBLive Podcast: Ziaire Williams, more Grizzlies who could be poised for a leap

We’re two weeks away from training camp, and we’re about to see how the work from the offseason translates into the preseason and regular season.

The player that will have the most eyes on him is Ziaire Williams. After a solid rookie season, many are eager to see how he’ll grow in his second season — especially with the Memphis Grizzlies’ recent track record in player development.

I have Mike Wallace of Grind City Media to talk about Ziaire Williams’ player development path as well as the other Grizzlies that could take a leap this upcoming season. We discuss how Williams has impressed us so far, and the different areas in which he could improve. In addition, we talk about how the departures of Kyle Anderson and De’Anthony Melton — as well as the early injury to Jaren Jackson Jr. — will open up opportunities for individual growth for Williams and other Grizzlies.

You could also find this episode on Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, and IHeart. You can also subscribe to the Grizzly Bear Blues podcast network on these platforms so you could can get every single episode of our 5 podcasts — GBBLive, The Starting 5, The Nxt Gen Podcast, The Core 4, and Grizzly Bear Bets.

For more Grizzlies talk, subscribe to the Grizzly Bear Blues podcast network on Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, and IHeart. Follow Grizzly Bear Blues on Twitter and Instagram.