Reports: Grizzlies star Ja Morant to release new Nike shoe next summer

Memphis Grizzlies All-Star point guard Ja Morant has been working on his basketball game all summer long, but next year, he’s also looking to take a step forward in the shoe game.

According to Sole Retriever, Morant and Nike are teaming up to create the “Nike Ja 1.” The shoes will be priced at $110. The shoes will be released in three color options: “Phantom (green)” “Cobalt Bliss (yellow)” and “Game Royal (black).”

Last season, just 24 players in the entire league had a signature shoe deal, which means Morant is joining elite company in the NBA shoe game. No Grizzlies player has ever had a shoe deal as lucrative as Morant’s contract with Nike, so as long as Ja does what he does best, this shoe could be the first of many in a long and fruitful career.

The Nike Ja 1s can be purchased next summer.

