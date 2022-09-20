Ja Morant: Top 3 PG in the NBA?

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant put Grind City back on the basketball map last season with a thunderous 59-win season and a spot in the MVP conversation.

But where does Morant rank among the rest of the NBA in the best point guard race?

Here’s what CBS Sports had to say:

Morant has emerged as one of the top guards in the league, and certainly one of the most exciting. His athletic, high-flying style makes him must-see TV, and he has the substance to back up the style. Last season, he was one of just five players (and one of two point guards) to average over 27 points, six assists and five rebounds per game, along with Nikola Jokic, Kevin Durant, Luka Doncic and LeBron James. Not bad company.

CBS Sports believes Morant slots in third place behind Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry and Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic.

Morant is about to embark on his 4th NBA season and the fact that he’s already in this conversation is remarkable. What’s even crazier is the idea that he can continue to grow and move higher up the list.

At just 23 years old, Morant’s best days are in front of him and by this time next year, there’s a case that he could end up No. 1 on this list if he continues to progress along this trajectory.

For more Grizzlies talk, subscribe to the Grizzly Bear Blues podcast network on Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, and IHeart. Follow Grizzly Bear Blues on Twitter and Instagram.