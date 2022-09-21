GBBLive Podcast: Who will secure backup power forward role?

Training camp is less than a week away, and the questions we’ve asked all summer will start to intensify and materialize over the next several weeks and months. One of those questions revolves around the backup power forward role. With Kyle Anderson out, and two rookies in the mix, the Memphis Grizzlies have a variety of options to fill in the backup 4 role to round out a — healthy — rotation.

I have my associate editors Brandon Abraham and Shawn Coleman with me to talk about their options. Taylor Jenkins will likely have Xavier Tillman, Santi Aldama, Jake LaRavia, and David Roddy competing for this spot — with the possibility of having one of them fill in at the starting 4 job for Jaren Jackson Jr. at the start of the season. We go over what each candidate provides to the rotation, and what each player needs to showcase to secure those minutes.

