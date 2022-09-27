The Core 4 Podcast: Preseason superlatives

To open the show, Dave discusses the rapidly approaching Memphis Grizzlies 2022-2023 campaign while Xavier sets his expectations for the team sky high.

The guys then get into superlatives. Who is the most hated opposing player for this season? Xavier goes out East for his answer while Dave is having Luka nightmares.

With a new contract, a shoe line, and tons of commercial opportunities Ja Morant has a lot of pressure on him this season. Dave makes a case for why he is facing the most pressure on the team while Matt and Xavier make a case for a few guys looking for new contracts.

Who will emerge as a new fan favorite this season in Memphis? There are a lot of new faces looking to win the hearts of Grizzlies fans but Matt looks to the coaching staff for who could come out of the year as number one in the hearts of Memphis.

The Grizzlies’ swagger and skill have sparked many new rivalries. Tough playoff matchups with Golden State have certainly increased the hatred between the franchises but a single NBA draft could tie the Grizzlies more closely to another franchise.

Tune in to hear who took home all of our superlatives this week on the Core Four.

