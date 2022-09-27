“Nxt Gen” Podcast: Training camp preview

On this week’s episode of “Nxt Gen” Podcast, I have EJ, the Host of Grizzlies Spaces, to talk about the latest NBA player rankings and give a Preview into the Memphis Grizzlies Training Camp and Preseason — including who is going to play the most minutes and which players have the most to prove before the season. They also discuss their starting fives with or without Jaren Jackson Jr. at the beginning of the season, and who they are most excited to watch this season.

You could also find this episode on Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, and IHeart. You can also subscribe to the Grizzly Bear Blues podcast network on these platforms so you could can get every single episode of our 5 podcasts — GBBLive, The Starting 5, The Nxt Gen Podcast, The Core 4, and Grizzly Bear Bets.

For more Grizzlies talk, subscribe to the Grizzly Bear Blues podcast network on Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, and IHeart. Follow Grizzly Bear Blues on Twitter and Instagram.