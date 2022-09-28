“The Starting 5” Podcast: How Jaren Jackson Jr. and Ziaire Williams can improve this season

On this week’s episode of The Starting 5 Podcast, we kickoff our 3rd season with GBB by previewing a couple of players we have been critical of in the past.

We began the show by shouting out the plethora of guests we had over the summer: Jaylon Wallace (@lukesky_Wallace), Isaac Simpson (@Isaac__NBA), Jason Smith (@JasonSmith929), Chris Ingram (@chriman_), and EJ (@SpacesGrizzlies). Be sure to give those guys a follow on Twitter for your Memphis Grizzlies news.

We began our player previews with none other than Mr. Jaren Jackson Jr., discussing what he can improve upon from last season once he is back from injury and our expectations for him this season following a 1st team All-Defense campaign.

We continued our player previews with Ziaire Williams, discussing his next steps forward following a successful rookie campaign that came as a surprise to most of us.

To close the show, we discussed what we would like to see this preseason from the team as a whole including potential trade chatter and the competition for the starting Power Forward position while Jaren Jackson Jr. is out to start the season. The season is here, Grizzlies Nation! #BigMemphis

