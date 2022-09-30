GBBLive Podcast: What does a more efficient Dillon Brooks look like?

One of the more notable lines from this year’s Media Day was Dillon Brooks looking to become an efficient shooter. Mainly Grizzly faithful might like to hear that self-awareness, and we’re close to seeing his goal come to fruition.

Will there be a new Dillon Brooks on the offensive end? We’ll see.

I have Chris Herrington, a columnist from the Daily Memphian, with me to talk about this approach from Dillon Brooks and the ramifications of his shot selection.

For starters, how do we envision these shots coming? Will there be a change in his shot diet on mid-range jumpers? In addition, we also ask if it leads to a decrease in field goal attempts average — and how a higher volume hurts the Memphis Grizzlies.

Through the flaws though, the Grizzlies are better with him on the floor. His on/off point differential has been at least +8.0 or higher over the past two seasons, the best marks on the team, per Cleaning the Glass. Chris and I break down how this phenomenon exists despite his offensive inefficiencies.

Finally, with a contract year underway, we look at how his fit with Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, and Jaren Jackson Jr. plays into his long-term future. We close it out with what his next contract could look like, and how he’s a beneficiary of the inevitable cap spike.

