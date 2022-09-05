“Nxt Gen” Podcast: Ja Morant with a signature shoe on the way?

For this week’s episode of The “Nxt Gen” Podcast, I’m joined by Anthony Sain to discuss Ja Morant’s reported signature shoe. We continue to talk about how the Memphis Grizzlies’ marketability is at an all-time high, and how much the team has grown since the move to Memphis.

Next, we discuss some of the biggest questions going into the next season. With training camp right around the corner, many people are expecting a slight step back. But is that truly the case?

You could also find this episode on Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, and IHeart. You can also subscribe to the Grizzly Bear Blues podcast network on these platforms so you could can get every single episode of our 5 podcasts — GBBLive, The Starting 5, The Nxt Gen Podcast, The Core 4, and Grizzly Bear Bets.

Subscribe to the Grizzly Bear Blues podcast network on Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, and IHeart. Follow Grizzly Bear Blues on Twitterand Instagram.