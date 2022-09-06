“The Core 4” Podcast: Who would Grizzlies protect in an expansion draft?

The Core Four returns this week with their reactions to the Donovan Mitchell trade. Does this move make the Cleveland Cavaliers a contender? Are there valuable assets left in Utah for the Memphis Grizzlies to acquire? Tune in to hear Dave’s case for why the Grizzlies won’t miss out on another big trade opportunity and where Mike Conley could end up.

In the Embrace Debate segment of the show, Dave and Xavier debate the merits of NBA expansion. Xavier explains the talent in the league has never been deeper while Dave wants to keep with tradition. Plus, would the Grizzlies end up in the East?

The expansion discussion continues in Kleiman Corner - Xavier and Dave give their list of the eight players they would want Memphis to protect in the case of an expansion draft with a few notable starters missing the cut.

Later in his X & O’s, Xavier lays out how the Grizzlies’ defense is their staple and how they can continue their defensive success without Jaren Jackson Jr. to begin the season. Dave gives his thoughts on who can step up in his absence.

To wrap up the show the guys put a bow on the defensive discussion with some over-unders. Will the Grizzlies have a top-five defense this season? Can Jaren crack the Defensive Player of the Year voting while missing games? Tune in to this week’s episode to find out.

