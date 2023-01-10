Report Card: Tyus Jones leads Grizzlies past Spurs, extends win streak to 7

On the 2nd night of another back-to-back, the Memphis Grizzlies looked to continue their winning streak against a struggling Spurs team. The Grizzlies were missing some key players, including Ja Morant and Brandon Clarke, but were able to rely on their depth as they extended their win streak over the Spurs to eight.

Points were scored early and often as both Memphis and San Antonio had offensive success early. The Grizzlies scored 72 points on 60.4% shooting in the first half, led by Desmond Bane and Tyus Jones with 12 each. Ziaire Williams and Santi Aldama, who scored 24 of the 38 Memphis bench points, helped steady the Grizzlies’ rotation. The Spurs scored 61 points, led by nine from rookie Malachi Branham, but still trailed by 11 at the half.

The third quarter belonged to the Spurs, who cut their deficit to just five behind some great play from Tre Jones. With just over 10 minutes left in the 4th quarter, the Spurs capitalized on multiple Grizzlies turnovers and took the lead. However, a late run and clutch threes from Bane and Jackson Jr. secured the 7th Grizzlies win in a row, 121-113.

Now for the Grades

Tyus Jones - A+: 24 points, 11-19 FG (2-4 3-PT), 6 assists, 3 rebounds, 3 steals

When the Grizzlies have needed someone to step up all season, it’s been Tyus Jones, and tonight was just another example. Jones has now scored 20 or more in five of his seven starts this season and is shooting over 50% from the floor and from three in those games. He was the engine that powered the Grizzlies offense tonight in one of his best performances of the season.

Jones led the Grizzlies in scoring and was impactful on the defensive end, with three steals leading to Grizzlies buckets. Hopefully, Morant can return soon, but until then Jones will continue to build his case for best backup PG in the league.

Jaren Jackson Jr. - A-: 16 points, 5-10 FG (2-4 3-PT), 6 rebounds, 5 blocks

This season, Jaren Jackson Jr. is proving to be a generational shot blocker. He has now had 2+ blocks in a franchise-record 11 games after a 5-block performance against the Spurs. He also has eight games with five or more blocks this season which leads the NBA. The latest stretch of defensive performances makes him the favorite to win DPOY, and if he keeps this up, it won’t be close.

Offensively, Jackson has continued to have the most efficient scoring season of his career, with another night shooting 50% from the floor and from three. He knocked down a crucial three-pointer in the clutch, which has been a trend throughout his first few seasons. Jackson should get more than ten shot attempts on a nightly basis, but he did well with his opportunities.

Desmond Bane - B-: 15 points, 6-16 FG (3-5 3-PT), 4 assists, 2 rebounds

Desmond Bane is still adjusting to the flow of the game since coming back, but it’s clear the three-ball is back to normal. He has made 9-18 from behind the arc in his last three games and hit possibly the biggest shot of the game in the 4th quarter off a nice assist from Jones. It was a slow start from behind the arc after Bane first returned from injury, but the shot seems to be back to normal.

FLY BY KING pic.twitter.com/asZvPHh77A — Bally Sports: Grizzlies (@GrizzOnBally) January 10, 2023

Bane did struggle for most of the second half after a strong first, but he still came through when it mattered most. He will need to cut down on turnovers and continue to shoot more efficiently on drives to the basket, but the Grizzlies should be encouraged by his play overall. This was also the first back-to-back that Bane has played since his return, which is a positive sign for how he is feeling healthwise.

Overall Grade: B

The Grizzlies controlled most of the game but let it begin to slip away in the 3rd quarter. Memphis gave up 52 points both in the paint and off the Spurs bench, but they were able to lock in on that end when it mattered most and end the game. This win also shows the continued maturation of the Grizzlies, who have learned how to close games after years of learning experiences. The win streak is up to seven games, and the Grizzlies don’t look to be stopping anytime soon.

