Grizzlies Reacts Survey: Which young player will improve the most in the 2nd half of the season?

The Memphis Grizzlies will hit the halfway point of the season tonight, after they play the San Antonio Spurs. Despite injuries to both Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane, they are tied for 1st in the Western Conference. Now, we’re about to see how the Grizzlies continue to gel with players in and out of the lineup. As Taylor Jenkins is meshing his pieces together, there are a lot of opportunities for young players in the mix, especially off the bench.

Who’s most likely to improve the most in the second half of the season?

Santi Aldama has been the most improved player of the season for the Grizzlies. Last year, he didn’t look like a NBA player this year, and now he’s contributing to winning basketball for a contending team. At just 22 years old, with a funky perimeter skillset for his size, what sort of flashes will he show?

Ziaire Williams missed the first 24 games of the season with a knee injury, and he looked rusty getting back into the swing of things. However, he’s hit a 3 in his last 7 games, and shooting at a 42.9% clip from deep on 3 attempts per game. He’s becoming more comfortable and confident, especially with the ball in his hands. As he’s getting within his flow, how much more growth will he show?

David Roddy, as expected with most rookies, started slow getting up to speed with the NBA. He’s starting to put some things together and show some flashes. He’ll be competing for minutes with players like John Konchar and (soon) Danny Green. However, when his number is called, where we see him grow and excel?

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/OQLPIE/">Please take our survey</a>

