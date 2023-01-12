“Big Bets from Big Memphis” Beasts in the East, Luka and Lebron Headline TNT Double-Header

With a partnership with DraftKings Sportsbook, we have another “Big Bets from Big Memphis,” where we track and predict each TNT double-header of games using DraftKings’ odds.

As the NBA season reaches the its halfway point, a few matchups on Thursday reminds us that nearly every night in the NBA there are likely at least a few special matchups to enjoy due to the star power across the league at the moment. For instance, Grizzlies fans over the past few years can finally claim to experience that on a nightly basis with the emergence of Ja Morant.

After three games in four nights, the Grizzlies now have a few days off. But that does not mean basketball fans in the Bluff City will be without plenty of fun basketball to watch tonight. The two top teams in the East square off in Brooklyn while the LeBron and the Lakers welcome Luka and the Mavericks to Los Angeles.

Let’s dive into these fun matchups a bit and see where you may be able to profit.

Spread: Boston -3 (- 110), Brooklyn +3(-110)

Over/Under 228 (-110,-110)

Money Line: Boston (-155), Brooklyn (+125)

While the main storyline as the Celtics visit the Nets on Thursday night is the two top teams in the Eastern Conference squaring off against each other, the absence of Kevin Durant also looms large. Records aside, the Nets arguably have been the best team in basketball over the past six weeks, but Durant’s injury now could keep him out for a few weeks to a month. As a result, others will have to step up to help the Nets remain near the top of the standings in the East.

Meanwhile, Boston is currently back to play high-level, consistent basketball. Even without Marcus Smart and Robert Williams against New Orleans last night, the Celtics won their fourth straight game. As of this writing, all Celtics should be available tonight against the Nets, so Boston will be at full strength in one of its most important regular season games this season.

Beyond the matchup itself, there could be a few fun ways to profit on player props. Though DraftKings currently does not have odds for props for this game, one clear bet could be rather or not Kyrie Irving goes for 30 points for the first time in 10 games. Against Boston, in a critical contest, and without Durant, Irving could have a huge night all around. Meanwhile, there could be plenty of opportunities for double-doubles on both sides, and maybe even a triple-double, which Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown could be in line to deliver on a big stage.

Dallas Mavericks Vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Spread: Dallas -3 (-110), Los Angeles +3 (-110)

Over/Under: 232 (-110,-110)

Money Line: Dallas -165, Los Angeles +135

Anytime Luka Doncic and LeBron James share a court, it is a must see matchup. With plenty of mutual respect between both competitors, there should be plenty of fun highlights in the City of Angels on Thursday Night. After winning seven straight over the holidays, the Mavericks once again take the court in Los Angeles, now losing three of their last four including a 113-101 loss to the Clippers on Tuesday Night. While Luka has remained his normal MVP-level self, the Mavericks offense in general has struggled, failing to reach 110 points in each of the three losses.

The Lakers are currently one of the hottest teams in the Western Conference, winning six of their last eight games, though they lost 122-109 to Denver in their last contest. James has had plenty of support, as Thomas Bryant and others have really stepped up their games in the absence of Anthony Davis. While the focus will be on James and Doncic, this game could be decided by which supporting cast steps up the most. Right now, the Lakers have the advantage in that area.

A few fun prop bets could be a triple double watch for Doncic and James. While Doncic is +300 and seems to get triple-double every other game, James is +1300 to accomplish the feat and has not had one all season. With the Lakers playing well, at home, and against Doncic, James has plenty of motivation to get his first one of the season. Perhaps both superstars can make tonight one of their more memorable matchups to date an both deliver a triple-double in a close matchup.

