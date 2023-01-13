GBBLive: 4 takes at the halfway point of the season

The Memphis Grizzlies are at the midpoint of the season, and they are tied for the 1st seed in the Western Conference with a 28-13 record. They have done this with Jaren Jackson Jr. missing 16 games and Desmond Bane out for 20, and they were in separate instances. With their full starting lineup back in the fold, they’re on an 8-game winning streak.

Good stuff.

I have Matt Hrdlicka — a Patreon writer who used to write for Grizzly Bear Blues — to fire off a couple takes.

We discuss the Grizzlies’ standing in the Western Conference, and later share the teams that could offer them trouble in the postseason.

We also talk about the team’s depth. There have been several players that have surprised people this year, primarily with first and second-year dudes. We also pose the possibility about the Grizzlies needing a trade at the deadline, what it’d take to happen, and who to target.

We also give flowers to Dillon Brooks and Tyus Jones. For Brooks, he gives the Grizzlies a fascinating offseason challenge with his unrestricted free agency. For Jones, he has deserved consideration to be a finalist for the 6th Man of the Year award?

Side-note: Do what we did and try to run through the field for the award. It’s something.

