Reacts Results: Ziaire Williams is a young Grizzly who could improve in 2nd half of season

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Memphis Grizzlies fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

In this week’s SB Nation Reacts, I posed the question of which young player of the Memphis Grizzlies could improve the most in the second half of the season? I gave fans the options of Ziaire Williams, Santi Aldama, and David Roddy.

The results are in.

Ziaire Williams is an easy option, and his improvements could be big for the Memphis Grizzlies down the stretch.

He missed the first 24 games of the season with tendinitis. Upon his return, he struggled shaking off the rust, but he’s finding his groove recently. He’s shooting 41.7% from 3 on 3 attempts per game in his last 8 games, while averaging 8.1 points in 15.9 minutes per game. While he’s finding his touch, he’s adding more to his game. He’s crashing the glass, seeking more advantages off the dribble, and rekindling his touch in the mid-range.

The Grizzlies invested a good bit in his development through Summer League reps as a live-dribble creator, and through moves to give him more of those responsibilities off the bench. Improvements are bound to happen as he keeps finding his flow since his return from injury. All of this makes him a fascinating player to watch down the stretch for the Memphis Grizzlies postseason aspirations.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.

For more Grizzlies talk, subscribe to the Grizzly Bear Blues podcast network on Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, and IHeart. Follow Grizzly Bear Blues on Twitter and Instagram.