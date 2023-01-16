‘The Starting 5’ Podcast: Will the Grizzlies break the franchise winning streak record?

On this week’s episode of The Starting 5 Podcast, we recapped the Memphis Grizzlies’ current 9-game winning streak, reviewed Taylor Jenkins’ Coach of the Year odds, and discussed the Grizzlies’ chances of breaking the franchise record for the longest win streak.

We began the show by discussing the team’s continued success in taking advantage of the weaker portion of their schedule over the past week. Not taking their competition lightly has been very important for the team during this stretch.

Next segment, we reviewed the NBA Midseason Media Survey’s exclusion of coach Taylor Jenkins as being on track to win Coach of the Year and why that might be the case.

To close the show, we discussed the Grizzlies’ chances of breaking the franchise record for the longest win streak. The franchise record for the longest win streak is 11, which was tied for last season along with the 2014-15 team. The 4 games the Memphis Grizzlies have this week are:

