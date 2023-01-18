‘The Core 4’ Podcast: Ranking Ja’s Best Dunks

On this week’s Core 4, Xavier and Dave saw the Memphis Grizzlies in person in Indiana and at home and give their takeaways from the environment and the pair of wins.

Dave saw Ja Morant’s dunk on Jalen Smith in person, and it inspired the guys to Embrace Debate by ranking their top four dunks of Morant’s career. Xavier had the poster on Smith as his favorite, Dave has it lower on his list, and Matt doesn’t believe it cracks the top four. Where does the famous Ja-Breaker from the show’s intro rank?

In the “Barkleys” segment, the guys own up to their worst takes on the Grizzlies this season. Matt admits the Grizzlies are a little bit better than a play-in team as he predicted in the offseason. Xavier has grown to trust Santi, and Dave is disappointed in the lack of good teams across the league.

This League has plenty of rugged road environments, making the one seed in the West even more critical for Memphis. Xavier points out that the road record is actually on par with the rest of the league. The current 10-game winning streak has not given Dave any more confidence for the playoffs. Matt believes Memphis should aim even higher to have the best record in the entire league.

To close the show the guys visit the trophy case to give out their awards for the last 10 games. Tyus Jones has provided steadiness as a starter and with the second unit. Dave makes Bane’s All-Star case and Matt makes the case for Jaren.

