Nxt Gen Podcast: Have the Grizzlies built a big enough lead on the middle of the pack?

I am joined by Sharon Shy Brown from the Memphis Flyer and the Bleavin Grizzlies Podcast, to talk about Ja Morant’s popularity and how his play on the court has increased his influence off of it. We then talk about how Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane have come into form during the Grizzlies’ win streak and what that means for the Memphis Grizzlies going forward.

Then, we take a look at where the Grizzlies stand in the Western Conference after winning 10 in a row, have they built a big enough lead on the middle of the pack? Finally, we give a brief preview of the matchup with the Cavaliers tonight.

You could also find this episode on Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, and IHeart. You can also subscribe to the Grizzly Bear Blues podcast network on these platforms so you could get every single episode of our 5 podcasts — GBBLive, The Starting 5, The Nxt Gen Podcast, The Core 4, and Grizzly Bear Bets.

Follow Grizzly Bear Blues on Twitter and Instagram. For more Grizzlies talk, subscribe to the Grizzly Bear Blues podcast network on Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, and IHeart.