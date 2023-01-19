GBBLive: The Grizzlies’ place in a “wide open” Western Conference

The Memphis Grizzlies, winners of 11 games in a row, are in a fight with the Denver Nuggets for the 1st seed in the Western Conference. A big catalyst for this run is getting a healthy Big 3 of Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, and Jaren Jackson Jr. — who all have fit fantastically together.

I get a national perspective here and have Dave McMenamin of ESPN on this week’s episode of “GBBLive” to talk about the Grizzlies’ contention status and their Big 3.

First things first, we have to rank Ja Morant’s 2 poster dunks on Jakob Poetl and on Jalen Smith from last week among his career highlight package.

I pose various questions to him about the Grizzlies’ place in a “wide open” Western Conference — and for that matter, a “wide open” NBA.

How do the Grizzlies look in a “wide open” Western Conference?

Are Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. viable 2nd and 3rd options for championship contention?

Does Memphis have the best Big 3 in the league?

Is the Grizzlies’ path to the Finals through internal development/performances or an external move?

What sort of value, both on the floor and in the trade market, could Danny Green provide?

Finally, Dave shares his go-to Memphis spots whenever he comes in town to cover a game.

