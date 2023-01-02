GBBLive: In 2022, the Grizzlies became the hunted

To close out 2022, I have on former GBB Site Manager Joe Mullinax to talk about the takes from my favorite Twitter angle of his — #CallMeAtChristmas.

We discuss the Memphis Grizzlies’ energy as they have transformed from the hunters to the hunted, and the adjustment towards it.

I share my sentiment on cautious optimism about the wing depth. Can Ziaire Williams’ health help him return to form? Do they have the 8th guy solidified for their playoff rotation? Is Danny Green a viable option off the bench? Does the wide-open Western Conference force them to make a deal to bolster their depth just a bit?

Finally, we wrap up the show with what we want to see from the Grizzlies in 2023 — obviously aside from the clear answer of winning a championship. We share a similar sentiment, desire for more of Jaren Jackson Jr. and the avenues in which they could unlock his skillset.

You won't want to miss out.

