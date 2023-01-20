3 props to watch for Grizzlies, Lakers game

The Memphis Grizzlies look to set a franchise record tonight with their 12th straight win, as they take on the Los Angeles Lakers.

In a partnership with DraftKings Sports, I put together a same game parlay of 3 different props to watch for in tonight’s game.

3-leg Same Game Parlay (+900)

LeBron James 35+ points (+120)

The LeBron James’ quest to become the all-time leading scorer is near the finish line, as he’s 284 points away from passing Kareem Abdul-Jabaar for the record. At the current pace he’s on (29.8) points per game, he’s on track to break it within the next 10 games. All eyes on Bron — the case his entire career.

Over the past 13 games, he’s averaged 34.5 points per game, a part of his efforts to keep the Lakers afloat during Anthony Davis’ injury.

With history in store, and the state of the Lakers right now, it’s tough to see LeBron slowing down.

Desmond Bane 4+ 3’s (+145)

Desmond Bane is back, folks. Over the past 6 games, he’s hit 60% of his 3’s on 6.7 attempts per game, which has yielded 4 made 3’s per game. He’s launching in Bane fashion — off the dribble, catch and shoot, in transition, or off filthy stepbacks.

He’s looking more comfortable getting to his shot, and is leaning into his aggressiveness scoring the basketball as well.

Against the Lakers perimeter defense and size, and with Patrick Beverley likely focused on Ja Morant, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Bane keep up his surge from downtown.

Jaren Jackson Jr. 4+ blocks (+150)

Jaren Jackson Jr. is the best shot-blocker in the world. He’s been on a ridiculous shot-blocking tear thus far, averaging 3.7 blocks in this winning streak. He’s also blocked 5 or more shots in 4 of the past 6 games.

This would be the cherry on top of the sundae for this single-game parlay.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.

Make sure you listen to our newest podcast ‘Grizzly Bear Bets’ for betting guidance for every single Grizzlies game this season.

For more Grizzlies talk, subscribe to the Grizzly Bear Blues podcast network on Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, and IHeart. Follow Grizzly Bear Blues on Twitter and Instagram.