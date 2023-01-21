Quick Recap: Memphis Grizzlies fall late to Los Angeles Lakers 122-121

The Memphis Grizzlies entered Friday night’s matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers looking for their 12th straight victory, which would break a franchise-record that was set just last season.

The Grizzlies also would be tipping off their 5-game West Coast road trip in seven nights, a tough task for a team that is scorching hot in the Grizzlies. Could Memphis make franchise history on Friday night against LeBron James and the Lakers?

First Quarter:

If you came for offense, you might have double-checked your television guide a few times during the first quarter between Memphis and Los Angeles. Both teams got off to slow starts. The first bucket was scored three minutes in by Dillon Brooks, and from there, both teams were trying to figure one another out.

The Lakers shot the ball from three surprisingly well in the first quarter. Draining five three-point shots, when they average 10 a game. Memphis hung in there despite their offensive struggles. Memphis trailed Los Angeles 26-23 heading to the second quarter.

Second Quarter:

The Grizzlies flipped the switch to start the second quarter, going from down three to up five in a matter of minutes. Memphis’ defense tightened up in the second quarter as well — helping less on Russell Westbrook, and allowing the Lakers to play isolation basketball was Memphis’ biggest victory in that first half.

The Lakers offense cooled down, as Memphis was able to take a 53-49 lead into the half at Crypto Arena.

Third Quarter:

The Grizzlies came out of the locker rooms with a fire that was stirred prior to halftime. Memphis dominated in all three areas of the game of basketball — defending, rebounding, and scoring — in the third quarter.

Memphis at one point was on a 21-9 run, and lead by double-digits for majority of the third quarter. Morant and Tyus Jones shot the ball well, and Steven Adams dominated the boards. The Grizzlies carried a 89-81 lead into the fourth quarter.

Fourth Quarter:

The fourth quarter was eventful to say the least. Memphis held a solid lead throughout the fourth quarter, but the Lakers kept trying to claw their way back into it. Despite the Lakers clawing their way back into it at times, Memphis kept their distance.

Until clutch territory, under five minutes, the Lakers crept their way back into it. It wasn’t until the closing minutes where the the Lakers came up with bigger plays down the stretch to end the Grizzlies 11 game winning streak. Memphis gave up 41 points to the Lakers in the final frame and would fall 122-121 in Los Angeles.

The Grizzlies will be back in action tomorrow night as they take on the Phoenix Suns.

For more Grizzlies talk, subscribe to the Grizzly Bear Blues podcast network on Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, and IHeart. Follow Grizzly Bear Blues on Twitter and Instagram.