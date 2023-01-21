Report Card: Grizzlies Winning Streak ends at 11

Pain. Frustration. Lackadaisical. These are just a few adjectives describing the outcome of the Grizzlies’ loss to the Lakers. The Memphis Grizzlies were looking to extend their winning streak to 12 games, but the Lakers had other plans.

The Lakers played like a team urgent to achieve a vital victory against a formidable opponent. Well, the Grizzlies looked like they didn’t want to play basketball. Sadly, streaks will be broken, and we must move on, so let’s grade the boys.

Tyus Jones - (20 Points (6-9 FG), (4-6 3PT), (4-4 FT))

Ole reliable is Tyus Jones. When things are looking bleak for the Grizzlies, Tyus is always there for the rescue. Unfortunately, his 20-point outing didn’t end with a victory.

The Grizzlies’ offensive rhythm was rocky for the entire night, but Tyus continued to make timely basket after basket when his number was called. His four 3s were magnificent, as well as his ability to remain calm and collected to knock down four big free throws during crunch time. We undoubtedly continue to value him as back up point guard.

Grade- A

Brandon Clarke- (20 Points (7-7 FG), 10 Rebounds, 2 Blocks)

Boy, was it a classic BC and Tyus game to bail out the Grizzlies’ abysmal offense. Immediately Clarke made his impact in the game with a fantastic chase-down block on Lebron James. However, Clarke’s most significant contribution was crashing the offensive glass. He finished with five offensive rebounds, and many of them led to second chance points. Sadly his heroics off the bench wasn’t enough.

I know he missed the potential game forcing overtime free throw in the last few seconds, but I’m not subtracting that from his phenomenal night.

Grade- A

Ja Morant- (22 Points (9-29 FG), 8 Assists, 6 Rebounds)

12 wasn’t looking so 12 last night. I understand the long and grueling season that superstars must withstand, but in the bright lights of Los Angeles, where the stars are made and the world is watching, you have to take control.

Unfortunately, from the start of the game, there was a lack of aggression from Ja. He could attack the paint at any time due to the lack of size from the Lakers, but he often settled for three-point shots that were major bricks. The little scuffle between Shannon Sharpe and the team did fire Ja a bit coming out of the half, scoring 14 points in the 3rd quarter. However, during the 4th, the stardom was nowhere to be found. I know Ja isn’t going to allow this loss to linger on him or the team, but it was a terrible loss at the end of the day.

Grade- C

Quick Grades:

Steven Adams (16 Points, 17 Rebounds (8 Off Rebounds), 1 Block)

Steve-O led the team in scoring the first quarter with 9 points when all seemed worst?

Adams was a massive threat on the offensive glass, finishing with 8 offensive rebounds. I wish he could improve his free throw shooting a bit more.

Grade- B+

Desmond Bane (16 Points, 8 Rebounds, 6 Assists)

Bane was pretty passive involving scoring the ball last night. He often forced tough layups instead of taking a simple jumper.

However, Bane dropped 6 assists and is so comfortable setting up others for easy looks. I enjoy watching his game continue to expand.

Grade- B

