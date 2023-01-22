Quick Recap: Grizzlies’ comeback falls short in the Valley, Memphis loses 112-110

After falling to the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday, the Memphis Grizzlies looked to bounce back against the Phoenix Suns. Tonight marked the second game of Memphis’s five-game West Coast road trip.

Phoenix is still without Devin Booker, but Cameron Johnson returned to the lineup. The Suns were looking to tie the season series at 2-2, while Memphis was trying to avoid back-to-back losses for the first time in 2023.

First Quarter:

It was a slow start for the Grizzlies. Jaren Jackson Jr. recorded his first block in mere seconds after Phoenix won the opening tip. The Grizzlies could not carry the momentum on the offensive end. Memphis started 4/18, with Desmond Bane making all four of Memphis’s field goals.

The struggles continued as Phoenix started to get hot. Chris Paul hit his patented midrange jumper and sunk two from beyond the arc. He had 15 points in the quarter. The Grizzlies turned it over six times in just the first 9 minutes. Memphis shot 28.6% from the field in the first quarter Bane finished with nine in the quarter, but the Grizzlies were down 32-18 heading into the second quarter.

Second Quarter:

It was much of the same in the second period. The Grizzlies did not look locked in and were outplayed on both ends by Phoenix. Bane was locked in, however, reading the defense expertly and executing give-and-goes to perfection. He made a beautiful pass to Tyus Jones in the corner for a three. The offense was just not clicking for Memphis.

On the other end, the Grizzlies were getting beat by Jock Landale and Dario Saric. Mikal Bridges and Torrey Craig got going and the game broke open. The lead got all the way up to 27 at one point and the score at halftime score was 62-37. In the first half, the Grizzlies shot 30% from the field, 14% from three and 50% from the free-throw line, while turning the ball over 11 times.

Third Quarter:

At times in the third quarter, the Grizzlies' offense looked better but they could not cut into Phoenix’s lead. Taylor Jenkins did not make many halftime adjustments, despite fans calling for him to bench the starters. Morant missed a wide-open layup, a summary of the entire night.

Finally, Memphis made a run once Morant found his groove. Jones drilled a couple of threes and slowly but surely, the Grizzlies narrowed the lead. Morant had 18 by the end of the third. Ziaire Williams threw a 79-foot heave at the end of the quarter to cut the lead to 15 at 87-72.

Z WILL FROM 71 FEET pic.twitter.com/BZ8RpkXFJu — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) January 23, 2023

Fourth Quarter:

Williams was feeling it after the full-court shot and drained another three to start the quarter. Phoenix responded well, growing the lead to 19 and forcing Taylor Jenkins to call the first timeout of the quarter. Memphis struggled to get a stop, so despite their improved offense, the Grizzlies remained down double digits. The Grizzlies entered the bonus with seven minutes remaining in the quarter.

The Suns got cold from three and the Grizzlies went on a 12-0 run to cut the lead to seven with five minutes to go. Williams hit a midrange jumper and a three as Memphis fought its way back into the game. Phoenix hit back pushing the lead back up to 12.

Phoenix called timeout after Morant threw a lob to Williams to cut the lead to nine with three minutes to go. Morant went 2-2 from the free-throw line to cut the lead to seven. Landale and Bismack Biyombo fouled out in the final minutes. Dillon Brooks hit a big-time three to cut it down to six with a minute left. Jenkins challenged a ruling late giving the Grizzlies an extra possession, leading to Bane free throws to cut the lead down to four. After forcing a turnover, Morant went back to the free-throw line to cut it to two. Saric made two free throws for Phoenix and the lead was back to four with 13 seconds left. Memphis almost got a steal but the Suns wound up with the ball and the clock hit zeros. The Grizzlies were down 29 at one point and cut it to two. What an impressive performance despite the loss.

The Grizzlies will be back in action Monday to take on the Sacramento Kings.

