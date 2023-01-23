Reacts Results: Fans want the Grizzlies to face the Lakers, LeBron in the first round

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Memphis Grizzlies fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

In this week’s SB Nation Reacts, I asked fans what team they would like the Grizzlies to face in the first round. The options were the Utah Jazz, Golden State Warriors, Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Clippers, Minnesota Timberwolves and the Los Angeles Lakers.

The results are in.

It was a close poll but the Los Angeles Lakers finished with the most votes. The Lakers are currently the 13th seed in the Western Conference but are only two games back from the sixth-place Warriors. The Lakers fought back in the final minutes to end Memphis’s 11-game win streak. While the Lakers are four games below .500, they will be a tough out if LeBron James and Anthony Davis are healthy. It has been reported Davis could return from injury as early as next week.

The Utah Jazz received the second-most votes. The Jazz, currently 24-25 and the nine-seed in the Western Conference, have come back down to earth after their red-hot start. Utah completely blew up their core in the offseason but between two big trade packages, the Jazz got a load of talented players. Lauri Markkanen has been spectacular this season and is likely going to receive his first career All-Star nod.

The West is so deep this season that no matter who the Grizzlies face, they will be tested. Whether it is James and the Lakers, Markkanen and the Jazz, or a different team, Grizzlies fans will be treated to an exciting first-round series.

