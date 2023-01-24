‘The Starting 5’ Podcast: Who are the 10 greatest Memphis Grizzlies players of all-time?

On this week’s episode of The Starting 5 Podcast, we returned to Twitter Spaces to recap the Memphis Grizzlies’ 11-game winning streak that turned into a 2-game losing streak, debated Fadeaway World’s list of the top 10 greatest Memphis Grizzlies players, and discussed how the Grizzlies can correct their road woes.

We began the show by discussing the team matching its franchise’s consecutive win streak record before hitting a rough patch to start their 5-game west coast road trip. Is there cause for concern for the Grizzlies against the western conference?

Next segment, we reviewed Fadeaway World’s list of the top 10 greatest Memphis Grizzlies players. The list included: (in order from 1 through 10)

Marc Gasol Mike Conley Zach Randolph Pau Gasol Ja Morant Shareef Abdur-Rahim Tony Allen Mike Miller Rudy Gay Jaren Jackson Jr.

To close the show, we discussed how the Grizzlies can correct their road woes during their west coast trip. We recorded live before the Sacramento Kings game so that game’s result will be final when this episode is released. The 4 games the Memphis Grizzlies have this week are:

