Steven Adams to Miss 3-5 weeks due to PCL Sprain

We can at least say we made it a full month.

On December 23rd, Desmond Bane returned to the Grizzlies lineup after missing nearly six weeks with a toe injury. Finally, the Grizzlies had all their best players available to play together with a nearly healthy roster. Fast forward a month, and Memphis has made the most of their good stretch of health, including an 11-game winning streak and a top two spot in the Western Conference. Unfortunately, a month after Bane retuned, the Grizzlies stretch of good health came to a screeching halt.

Steven Adams will likely miss the next month or so due to a PCL strain.

Adams suffered the injury on Sunday in Phoenix, and was held out, along with Ja Morant, last night against the Kings. After further evaluation, it was discovered that Adams had a bit more than a minor injury. As a result, he will take the necessary time to get back to full health.

On the season, Adams is averaging 8.6 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game. However, individual stats do not tell the full story of Adams. In terms of the results that occur when he is on the court for Memphis, and how he positively impacts the play of his teammates, Adams is one of the most impactful centers in the league. Stats upon stats make this statement true. Adams is a star in support, and significantly adds value in multiple ways that highly correlate to the Grizzlies winning a lot of games.

Without a doubt, Adams will be missed. In his absence, the Grizzlies will now lean on names such as Brandon Clarke, Santi Aldama, and Xavier Tillman to help Memphis’s front court remain productive. Bigger roles could also emerge for Ziaire Williams and David Roddy. Furthermore, without Adams, the coaching staff will likely emphasize a different approach at times to attempt to replace the extra possessions Adams provided. While the Grizzlies will be able to directly replace the impact of Adams, this once again is a time for the roster’s depth to shine with plenty of players getting bigger opportunities moving forward.

