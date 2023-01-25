‘The Core 4’ Podcast: Shannon Sharpe is Corny

The Core 4 makes their weekly appearance coming off of the Memphis Grizzlies’ three-game losing streak. Dave opens the show by asking if this furthers the concern of the Grizzlies winning big games on the road. Matt gives his two takeaways for why Memphis struggled over the road stretch.

For Xavier’s X & O’s, he breaks down why he believes the Grizzlies continue to struggle away from FedEx Forum. The defense has not been as tight and the shooting struggles have put them behind early. Dave worries about the bench unit and if a change needs to be made in the starting lineup.

In Embrace Debate, the C4 Boys cover the Shannon Sharpe incident from Friday night. Sharpe started what turned into a shouting match that involved not only Ja Morant but his father as well. The Grizzlies were unable to use this as motivation to close out the Lakers and Dave wonders if it had lasting effects in the next two games.

The guys put on the GM hats in Kleiman Corner to break down the rookie class. Matt lists the rookies that are contributing now and will contribute later that Memphis missed out on. Dave wonders if David Roddy has too much responsibility too soon. Xavier discusses viable trade targets.

To close the show the guys give out some awards at the Trophy Case. Dave awards the entire Grizzlies team. Matt gives out the first ever “Luka Doncic Award for Playing Yourself into Shape” and Xavier breaks down Ziaire Williams’ full-court heave.

