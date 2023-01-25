3 betting props to watch in Grizzlies, Warriors game

In one of the more anticipated matchups of the regular season, the Memphis Grizzlies take on the Golden State Warriors for the second time this season.

Golden State won the first encounter 123-109 on Christmas Day, but there’s still an opportunity for the Grizzlies to get their revenge.

My favorite props for tonight, below. You can make this into a Same Game Parlay.

Under 245 points(-105)

Everyone knows this game features some of the best offensive players in the game, from Stephen Curry to Ja Morant. However, the last four games between the two (including playoffs) have concluded with less than 243 points being up. To be objective, Curry and Wiggins didn’t play in the Christmas Day encounter, and Bane wasn’t 100%. However, I think the defensive backbones of both squads prohibit this contest from being as high of a scoring game than people may anticipate.

Ja Morant over 28.5 points(-105)

This prop is one of the locks of the game. And it’s steadily rising. Everyone remembers the plethora of highlights Morant put up on Christmas against this Warriors squad(36 points). It seems to me that when Morant squares off against the defending champs, he makes it a point to put on a show. Tonight won’t be an exception.

Desmond Bane over 2.5 threes(-145)

Yes, I remember Bane’s Christmas performance and that he went 0-7 from long distance. However, in his last 9 games, Bane has nailed 3+ threes 7 times and he’s definitely found his rhythm post-injury. Take the prop and get your money.

SGP odds-(+700)

