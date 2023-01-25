Danny Green will return February 1st, per his podcast

This breaking news is he modern NBA to a T. The modern medical nature of ACL/LCL injuries continues to become better and better each year, and a NBA player breaks news on his podcast. In the latest episode of “Inside the Green Room with Danny Green” podcast, Danny Green announced he planned on making his Memphis Grizzlies, season debut next Wednesday against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Danny Green has been out for 8 month after tearing his ACL and LCL in last year’s playoffs. The Grizzlies acquired him on draft night in a deal where he and the 23rd pick (David Roddy) were traded from the Philadelphia 76ers for De’Anthony Melton.

It’s unclear what Green will look like, after a brutal knee injury at 35 years old. However, his veteran presence has been invaluable for this team. Now, it’s time to see it on the court. The bench depth on the wing has been shaky over the past month, and Green could be a key addition for them off the bench. He may or may not lose a step on defense, but his outside shooting (career 39.9% 3-point shooter on 4.8 attempts per game in 13 seasons).

Many people will also look at him as a trade asset, as his expiring contract is worth $10M. Nonetheless, his veteran leadership could be huge for this team. For starters, unlike veterans in the past, he wants to be here and wants to be a leader for this team. More importantly, he’s been there before, and the Grizzlies want to reach the heights Green has climbed throughout his NBA career.

Now, Danny Green will look to win his 4th championship — with 4 organizations — this season with the young Memphis Grizzlies.

