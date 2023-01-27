GBB Live!: Lessons from a Losing Streak, Talking Trade Targets

On this weeks edition of GBB Live!, Shawn Coleman steps in for Parker Fleming to discuss plenty of topics during a tough stretch for the Grizzlies. Losing four in a row for the first time in nearly two years, the Grizzlies are actually experiencing a bit of deja vu from December. While free throws and three point defense must improve, the Grizzlies will regain their winning ways in the near future. Beyond breaking down the recent losing streak, Shawn looks a few other topics on the horizon for Memphis:

The most two months make it crystal clear what the Grizzlies must do to take their play to the next level

The injury to Steven Adams is a major development, but one that could offer benefits to Memphis in time

Danny Green will return on February 1st, which could make the trade deadline quite interesting for the Grizzlies

In terms of potential trade targets, the required package for different levels of talent will matter greatly in the Grizzlies actually making a move

