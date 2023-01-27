Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game Preview

WHO: Memphis Grizzlies (31-17, 11-14 road) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (25-25, 16-10 home)

WHEN: 6:30 PM CST

WHERE: Target Center - Minneapolis, Minnesota

HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN: Bally Sports Southeast/92.9 FM ESPN Memphis

INJURY REPORT:

MEMPHIS: Danny Green (Out, knee), Steven Adams (Out, knee), John Konchar (out, concussion protocol), Kenneth Lofton Jr. (Out, G League), Desmond Bane (questionable, knee soreness)

MINNESOTA: Rudy Gobert (Questionable, groin), Karl-Anthony Towns (Out, calf), Jordan McLaughlin (Out, calf), Josh Minott (Out, G League), Taurean Prince (Out, ankle)

(PROJECTED STARTING LINEUPS):

MEMPHIS: Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Dillon Brooks, Brandon Clarke, Jaren Jackson Jr.

MINNESOTA: D’Angelo Russell, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Kyle Anderson, Rudy Gobert

The Memphis Grizzlies have had a brutal road trip. They’ve lost 4 games in a row, and 3 of those losses came within a single possession. Free throw shooting has been a culprit for them, and the execution level hasn’t been great for all 48 minutes.

This is the first real rough patch for the Grizzlies team in over a calendar year, as they haven’t lost this many games in a row since December 2021. How they respond tonight could be a good gauge on the vibes around this team.

On the other side are the Minnesota Timberwolves, a playoff rematch for the NBA’s Rivalry Week. We know the Timberwolves will get up for this matchup, as this almost feels like their Super Bowl to them. Ja Morant and Anthony Edwards should provide some fireworks, but the support around them will dictate tonight’s efforts.

What are the biggest keys to snapping losing streak?

Stretch Gobert to the limit. Without Steven Adams, the Grizzlies are likely to start Brandon Clarke with Jaren Jackson Jr. once again. Whether Gobert guards Clarke or Jackson, the Grizzlies need to use whichever advantage to stretch him to the limit and exploit his low amount of defensive sore spots. With Clarke, the Grizzlies will continue to use the pick-and-roll. Ja Morant needs to get comfortable in the mid-range and floater zone to take advantage of Gobert’s drop coverage. With Jackson, the Grizzlies could try to either pull Gobert away from the rim, or utilize Trip’s outside shooting for clean looks from deep. The Timberwolves took Steven Adams away in last year’s playoff series; the Grizzlies should try to minimize Rudy Gobert to snap their losing streak and end the road trip on a positive note.

Without Steven Adams, the Grizzlies are likely to start Brandon Clarke with Jaren Jackson Jr. once again. Whether Gobert guards Clarke or Jackson, the Grizzlies need to use whichever advantage to stretch him to the limit and exploit his low amount of defensive sore spots. With Clarke, the Grizzlies will continue to use the pick-and-roll. Ja Morant needs to get comfortable in the mid-range and floater zone to take advantage of Gobert's drop coverage. With Jackson, the Grizzlies could try to either pull Gobert away from the rim, or utilize Trip's outside shooting for clean looks from deep. The Timberwolves took Steven Adams away in last year's playoff series; the Grizzlies should try to minimize Rudy Gobert to snap their losing streak and end the road trip on a positive note. Get the villain out of Dillon.

Aside from the block on Darius Garland, we haven't really seen Brooks put together defensive performances we've been used to, since the calendar year flipped. He has Anthony Edwards on the other side, a big guard that matches his size and physicality — and a talent that's been cooking lately, averaging 27.8 on 58.9 true shooting percentage in the last 10 games. Brooks needs to lock in and have his defensive prowess outweigh his recent offensive woes and his persistent foul trouble. He's often described as the "head of the snake" for this team, and a vintage villain performance can help him and this team get their mojo back. Let it fly.

The Timberwolves will try to collapse in the paint to minimize the interior scoring prowess of Morant and Clarke. They need to leverage it to their advantage. Looks will be open from deep, and the Grizzlies need to find a rhythm from there. Tyus Jones and Santi Aldama have provided a spark from deep off the bench, and it'd be nice to see the wing rotation catch up. Desmond Bane has been accurate from deep but the volume could be higher — 49% on 6.1 attempts over the last 8 games. Let's get that number up to 10. Please hit free throws.

Prediction: I see The Grizzlies easing back into their swagger, and it was evident in the game against the Warriors. They lock in tonight to end the road trip on a happier note. Grizzlies 123, Timberwolves 119.

