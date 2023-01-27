Quick Recap: The Grizzlies lose their 5th consecutive game

The Memphis Grizzlies returned to the Target Center for their 3rd matchup of the season and 2nd matchup in Minneapolis against the Minnesota Timberwolves. This also marked the Grizzlies' 2nd and final matchup in the NBA’s rivalry week as the Grizzlies lost to the Golden State Warriors in their first rivalry week game on Wednesday.

Starting shooting guard Desmond Bane was ruled out for the matchup with Knee Soreness. Ziairie Williams started in place of Bane along with Ja Morant, Dillon Brooks, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Brandon Clarke.

First Half

Former Grizzly Kyle Anderson opened up the scoring to begin the game with a 3-pointer and Minnesota as a team started the game shooting 7-11 overall as they jumped out to an early 18-10 lead. The Grizzlies responded with a 14-9 run behind a hot start from Dillon Brooks to cut the deficit to 27-24.

Both teams continued to trade baskets and defense was nonexistent in the 1st quarter as the Timberwolves led 38-31 at the end of the 1st. Both teams shot 57% overall and both Dillon Brooks and D’Angelo Russell scored in double figures.

Jaren Jackson Jr. quickly picked up his 3rd foul of the game early in the 2nd quarter as the Grizzlies' deficit grew from 7 to 11 points at 47-36. Turnovers were an issue for the Grizzlies as well as they had 8 up until this point of the half at the 8:53 mark.

Xavier Tillman brought a spark with some huge offensive rebounds to help keep the Grizzlies in the game as they closed the deficit to 8 points at 53-45 before the Grizzlies’ starters returned and traded baskets with Minnesota to end the quarter that ended with the Timberwolves leading by 9 at the half at 62-53.

Dillon Brooks led the Grizzlies in scoring with 15 points and Ja Morant scored 14 points. D’Angelo Russell led Minnesota with 17 points. The Grizzlies turned the ball over 11 times in the first half leading to 8 points for the Timberwolves.

Second Half

The Timberwolves continued on a tear offensively to begin the 2nd half as they extended the lead back out to as many as 17 points in the 3rd quarter before the Grizzlies fought back to cut the deficit down to 10 points to end the quarter at 87-77. Anthony Edwards led the way for Minnesota with three made 3-point shots and 13 points in the 3rd quarter.

The Grizzlies continued to fight back early in the 4th to cut the lead down to 8 points but the careless turnovers and inconsistent shooting continued en route to a 111-100 loss and a 5-game losing streak.

Ja Morant posted a triple-double to lead the Grizzlies with 27 points, 11 assists, and 10 rebounds. Anthony Edwards and Kyle Anderson scored 25 and 23 points, respectively, for the Timberwolves as they shot 51% from the field while holding the Grizzlies to 40% shooting and forcing 21 turnovers.

Final Takeaway

The Grizzlies' offense was very stagnant in this contest and they played exactly like a team that has now lost 5 games in a row. Hopefully, a return home is what gets this team back on track but the road woes are very concerning going forward, especially in the western conference games.

The Grizzlies' next game will be back in Memphis Sunday evening against the Indiana Pacers.

