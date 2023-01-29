Quick Recap: Grizzlies snap 5-game losing streak with win over Pacers

The Memphis Grizzlies returned home after a tough 5-game road trip that formed a five-game losing streak. They were without Desmond Bane and Steven Adams, as the Indiana Pacers came to town without Tyrese Haliburton.

The Grizzlies started out hot, as they scored 14 points within the first 5 minutes. Jaren Jackson Jr. was the source of their quick start, identifying mismatches and overpowering the defense on the inside. However, the offense didn’t last long, as they only finished with 23 in the period. The Pacers kept things tight within the offensive surge early with free throw shooting, then Bennedict Mathurin entered the game and injected a punch for them. The Grizzlies closed the opening quarter down 32-23.

The Pacers burst out the gates to extend their lead in the second quarter, keeping it in the neighborhood of 12-20 points through the duration of the quarter. They made the Grizzlies’ defense scramble with their ball movement, leading to open looks and easy scoring chances. Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson did everything they can do to keep the Grizzlies in it. However, they trailed 62-50 at half.

The Grizzlies found their juice in the 3rd quarter. The offense ran through Morant and Jackson, and the team managed to turn defense into offense as well. As the lead kept trimming down, the energy with the team and the crowd began to build. The Grizzlies managed to erase their double-digit deficit to build a 80-79 lead going into the 4th quarter.

The Grizzlies’ hot offense kept flowing in the 4th quarter, building a double-digit lead. The Pacers tried to go with a zone, but Brandon Clarke had other plans there. Three straight possessions, he had two floaters and then a lob to Jaren Jackson. The Grizzlies also found their groove from deep with Jackson and Tyus Stones. The Grizzlies held off the comeback efforts to put together a 112-100 victory.

Quick Takeaways

Ja and Jaren led the charge. Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. willed this team to victory. Morant finished with his second-straight triple-double (27 points, 15 assists, and 10 rebounds). The Pacers didn’t have an answer for Jackson, as he finished with 28 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 blocks — that’s right, another 5-block night (NBA Reddit hates to see it). Taylor Jenkins leaned in with his 2 stars too, as neither of them sat out in the second half. They did what great players do, willed the team through adversity and carried the workload for a victory.

The Grizzlies’ wing rotation hasn’t shot the ball well at all. Tonight was a mixed bag, but the outside shooting still wasn’t there. Dillon Brooks was 2-11 from the field and 1-7 from 3. Ziaire Williams made one of his 3 three-point attempts — 3-6 overall. Roddy did most of his damage inside (more on that shortly). Jake LaRavia missed both of his triple tries in just 5 minutes of action. Their defensive efforts were great, as they held Buddy Hield to just 4 three-point attempts, and he only made 1. Roddy and Williams ran the floor well. However, for the Grizzlies to build on this, they need more outside shooting from the wings, especially with Desmond Bane out. Great Roddy and X hustle. David Roddy provided a strong punch off the bench, finishing with 11 points and a +/- of +11 in 16 minutes. He crashed the offensive glass to win 50/50 balls. Xavier Tillman hauled in 11 rebounds, 8 of them coming on the offensive end. In a game where they needed to fight and claw their way back in, in the midst of a 5-game losing streak, their energy and effort were massive off the bench to help them snap out of this skid.

The Memphis Grizzlies will face off against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday at 6PM.

