Memphis Grizzlies vs. Indiana Pacers Game Preview

WHO: Memphis Grizzlies (31-18, 20-3 home) at Indiana Pacers (24-27, 8-17 away)

WHEN: 5:00 PM CT

WHERE: FedEx Forum

HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN: Bally Sports Southeast/92.9 FM ESPN Memphis

INJURY REPORT:

MEMPHIS: Desmond Bane (Doubtful, Knee), Danny Green (Doubtful, Knee), Steven Adams (Out, Knee), John Konchar (Out, Concussion protocol)

INDIANA: Tyrese Haliburton (Out, Elbow), Daniel Theis (Out, Knee)

PROJECTED STARTING LINEUPS:

MEMPHIS: Ja Morant, Ziaire Williams, Dillon Brooks, Jaren Jackson Jr., Brandon Clarke

INDIANA: T.J. McConnell, Chris Duarte, Buddy Hield, Aaron Nesmith, Myles Turner

The Grizzlies finally return to Memphis today, after an abysmal five-game road trip. The Grizz lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in what might be forever known as “The Shannon Sharpe Game.” Then they lost to the Phoenix Suns without Devin Booker or Deandre Ayton and Steven Adams got injured on the final play of the game. A night later, Memphis was clobbered by the Sacramento Kings. The Grizzlies lost to the Golden State Warriors in heartbreaking fashion on Wednesday and on Friday, they were unable to cut into the Minnesota Timberwolves’ lead, dropping their fifth-straight game.

Memphis’s road record was not excellent before this recent stretch so when the Grizzlies traveled west in hopes to extend their win streak to 12 games, fans were uncertain. Those doubts were justified as the Grizzlies went 0-5 against a slew of Western Conference playoff contenders. Now, the Grizz return home to the FedEx Forum, where they are 20-3 for the year.

Indiana has struggled on the road this season, with only eight wins away from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Pacers are 1-9 in their last ten games but they have been without their star point guard, Tyrese Haliburton, for their past eight games. Indiana is 2-9 without Haliburton who is listed as a game-time decision for Sunday. Haliburton could single-handedly swing tonight’s matchup but if Memphis catches the Pacers without the soon-to-be All-Star, its five-game skid should end. To ensure the Grizzlies get back on track, Jaren Jackson Jr. will need to be more involved offensively and the bench will need to step up.

Feed Trip

If you missed it, Jaren Jackson Jr. was trending on Twitter yesterday. Someone created a Reddit thread conspiring that the Memphis Grizzlies scorekeeper is crediting Jackson for blocks and steals that he did not make. One of the pieces of “evidence,” the person cited was that he averages significantly more blocks and steals in Memphis than on the road. The lesson that everyone actually learned from this: Jackson is ridiculously good in the FedEx Forum.

Now that he is back in Memphis, it is time for Trip to elevate, not only on the defensive end but on offense as well. Jackson’s shot attempts are up; he averaged 15.3 attempted field goals over the last three games. Unfortunately, he only shot 34.8% during that span. Grizzlies fans have been clamoring for Jackson to get more offensive touches and finally, Memphis called upon him.

Tonight, Jackson will be challenged by Myles Turner, one of the league’s premier paint defenders. JJJ does a good job at drawing mismatches and he can easily body Aaron Nesmith, Oshae Brissett, or any other potential defender. Now, back in Memphis, Jackson should feel comfortable again. Without Steven Adams and Desmond Bane, Trip will not only have to take on a bigger scoring load, but he will also need to be dominant inside. Expect the Feed13 agenda to thrive tonight.

Next Man Up

With Bane, Adams, and Konchar all out for tonight’s matchup, the Grizzlies’ bench is pretty thin. In Friday’s loss to the Timberwolves, Jake LaRavia and David Roddy saw the court. They combined for 10 points and three rebounds. Memphis will need more out of them tonight.

The entire Grizzlies’ bench failed to show up on Friday. Five substitutes combined for 20 points. Tyus Jones went scoreless on 0-4 shooting on Friday. Santi Aldama scored five points on 2-9 shooting and 1-6 from three. With Brandon Clarke inserted into the starting lineup, the Grizzlies lose a scoring boost off the bench. That void has to be filled and no team embraces the next-man-up mentality quite like the Grizzlies.

Jones and Aldama are unlikely to have shooting nights like Friday very often. The rookies will be better as they get comfortable in the rotation. Xavier Tillman has been excellent at rebounding the ball and creating turnovers since getting more minutes with Adams out. I expect Aldama and Jones to find their shooting strokes now that the Grizzlies have returned home, which could be the difference maker for Memphis.

The Prediction

The Grizzlies need this one and this is by no means a guaranteed win. The Pacers are on a losing streak of their own but if Memphis hopes to compete for the one seed, they need to get back to winning. The Pacers may be cold but they are still full of talent and just as desperate as the Grizzlies for a win. The Grizzlies may be down two starters but a warm welcome from the FedEx Forum should inspire Memphis to victory.

Memphis 128, Indiana 113

