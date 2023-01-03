‘The Starting 5’ Podcast: What is on your Grizzlies wishlist for 2023?

On this week’s episode of The Starting 5 Podcast, we went live on Twitter Spaces to recap the Grizzlies’ 3-game winning streak, discussed what is on our wish list for the Memphis Grizzlies this calendar year, and predicted the first week of games in 2023.

We began the show by discussing the team overcoming their recent 4 losses in 5 game stretch to win 3 games in a row. The team finally returned to the style of play that we have all been accustomed to.

Next segment, we allowed the fans on Twitter to get involved by asking us Grizzlies-related questions and giving their 2023 wish list for the team. We gave out our wish list for the team this year as well.

To close the show, we predicted the Grizzlies’ upcoming games this week. The 3 games the Grizzlies have this week are:

You could also find this episode on Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, and IHeart. You can also subscribe to the Grizzly Bear Blues podcast network on these platforms so you could get every single episode of our 5 podcasts — GBBLive, The Starting 5, The Nxt Gen Podcast, The Core 4, and Grizzly Bear Bets.

Follow @sbngrizzlies, @Starting5Mem, @DaOne_PShark, @_SKYLITO, @TheArtofTrevor, @ItsReallySheedy, @TevShakir

For more Grizzlies talk, subscribe to the Grizzly Bear Blues podcast network on Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, and IHeart. Follow Grizzly Bear Blues on Twitter and Instagram.