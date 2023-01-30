Report Card: The Grizzlies Are Back On The Winning Column

Fans undoubtedly receive a surge of dopamine when the Grizzlies achieve a victory. As a fan, I wish it was everlasting, but lately, that dopamine has disappeared due to the Grizzlies losing five games on the road.

Well, the Grizzlies were finally back home and were urgent to end that dreading losing streak to the Pacers. The first half of the game was concerning, and at times looked like the losing streak was going to extend to six. Luckily there are two halves in the game, and the Grizzlies capitalized in the second half by running the Pacers out of Memphis with a pleasant comeback victory. So it’s grading time, ladies and gentlemen.

Ja Morant- (27 Points (9-21 FG), 15 Assists, 10 Rebounds)

As a team star, setting a tone for others to follow is essential. Ja Morant understood that his team was in a slump as of late; losing five games in a row, giving up leads, and terrible plays have resulted in the Grizzlies’ loss of late.

Last night Ja had enough and took matters into his own hands. Whether it was him scoring crazy acrobatic finishes or finding teammates for easy baskets, he wouldn’t allow the ship to sink. He and Jaren had a special connection, assisting Jaren with open dunks and corner threes. Resulting in back to back triple doubles for Ja, and this one feels better with a W behind it. The man played the entire 2nd half last night. Sheesh. The will to win, man.

Grade- A

Jaren Jackson Jr- (28 Points (12-19 FG), 8 Rebounds, 5 Blocks)

Feed this guy the ball!!! I made a video last week describing Jaren’s offensive opportunity and how it will increase while Adams is out. Taylor Jenkins finally understands that Jaren is unstoppable in the low block.

Jaren’s early offense kept the Grizzlies afloat while things were rocky in the first half. I love the simple looks he receives down at the block to get his offense going. It allows his offense to expand comfortably to make those outside shots. Like I said about Ja, Jaren understood the necessity of the Grizzlies to come out with the victory. By the way, those were 5 (official) blocks for the conspiracy haters.

Grade- A

Quick Grades:

Xavier Tillman Sr- (9 Points, 11 Rebounds (8 Off Rebounds), 2 Assists)

We take for granted Xavier Tillman’s ability to always stay ready off the bench any night. Since Steven Adams has been out, rebounds have been a massive issue for the Grizzlies. Tillman filled that gap with 11 rebounds, and 8 of them were offensive. Enormous energy from X last night.

Grade- B

David Roddy- (11 Points, 3 Rebounds)

It was a quietly impressive night from Roddy last night. Making some lovely baskets under the rim and a big boy rebound and putback to help ignite the comeback. Just move out of the way of Big Body Roddy!

For more Grizzlies talk, subscribe to the Grizzly Bear Blues podcast network on Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, and IHeart. Follow Grizzly Bear Blues on Twitter and Instagram.