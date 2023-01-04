Quick Recap: Grizzlies roll past the Hornets

The Memphis Grizzlies and Charlotte Hornets started the 1st quarter with an entertaining offense from both teams. Ja opened the quarter with a quick 7 points. However, his opponent Lamelo Ball wasn’t going to back down from the challenge; he scored a smooth 7 points as well. After a timeout from the Grizzlies, they turned on the turbo offensively. Ja made a ridiculous circus shot that resulted in an and-one. The Grizzlies ended the quarter scoring 40 points and having nine assists. The Hornets only scored 26 points.

2nd Quarter

The Grizzlies continued to expand their lead to start the second quarter. Dillon opened the quarter with a beautiful pull-up mid-range shot. After that, Jaren became a nightmare for the Hornets; any attempts the Hornets shot near the rim never stood a chance, and their miss shots led to the Grizzlies running the break to expand the lead to 18 points. David Roddy showcased his strength this quarter, brushing off players for layups and running fastbreaks. The Grizzlies close the half with a fantastic block from Jaren Jackson and put up a season-high 76 points in the first half to the Hornets’ 47 points.

3rd Quarter

The Grizzlies still were on fire coming out of the half to an 11-7 run. Showtime Grizzlies came out this quarter, keeping a 20+ lead. David Roddy threw a delightful lob to Ja. Bane finally knocked down a three to get rid of his rust. The Grizzlies score over a hundred in the 3rd, ending the quarter 102-73.

4th Quarter

The 4th quarter was just practice and fun at this point. Jaren showed his aggression with an insane layup and dished a nice pass to his Spartan brother Xavier Tillman Jr for a layup. Jenkins emptied his bench and let the rookies roll late in the 4th. The Grizzlies achieved the win 131-107.

Quick Stats:

Ja Morant- 23 Points, 8 Assists, 2 Steals

Desmond Bane- 19 Points, 11 Rebounds, 4 Assists

Jaren Jackson Jr- 17 Points, 8 Rebounds, 3 Blocks

