“Big Bets from Big Memphis”: TNT Double-Header features MVP favorites

While the Memphis Grizzlies take on the Orlando Magic in Disney World, a couple of matchups that are relevant to the Grizzlies are on display in this double-header.

The first of tonight’s double-header on TNT will feature two of the current top 3 MVP candidates, according to the Kia MVP Ladder, Jayson Tatum and Luka Doncic as the Boston Celtics visit the Dallas Mavericks. The second game will feature the reigning two-time MVP and current leader for a 3rd straight MVP, according to the Kia MVP Ladder, in Nikola Jokic as the Denver Nuggets host Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers.

Boston Celtics vs. Dallas Mavericks

Spread: Boston (-2) -110, Dallas (+2) -110

Over/Under: 230 (-110)

Moneyline: Boston (-130), Dallas (+105)

The Boston Celtics remain #1 in the Eastern Conference standings but have been slipping as of late as they are 5-5 in their last 10 games. They are currently on a 2-game losing streak including a 33-point loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder Tuesday night in which they gave up 150 points to a team playing without its best player. The Dallas Mavericks are riding a 7-game winning streak heading into this matchup with Luka Doncic playing history-making basketball. He has scored at least 30 points in the last 6 games, scored at least 50 points three times and 60 points once in those games, and became the first player in NBA history with a 60 points and 20 rebounds game that included a triple-double with 10 assists versus the New York Knicks.

Favorite player prop(s):

Boston: Jaylen Brown, Points (O 26.5, +100). While Jayson Tatum gets all the notoriety, Jaylen Brown continues to be under the radar with his performances. In Boston’s last six-game, Jaylen Brown has scored at least 29 points and scored 31 points against this same Dallas Mavericks team in their November 23rd game.

Dallas: Luka Doncic, Points (O 34.5, -110). Luka Doncic is a madman right now and has scored at least 35 points in his last four games and five of his last six games. Also, he scored 42 points against this same Celtics team in their November 23rd game in Boston.

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets

Spread: Los Angeles +4.5 (-110), Denver -4.5 (-110)

Over/Under: 225 (-110)

Moneyline: Los Angeles (+150), Denver (-205)

The Denver Nuggets are currently #1 in the Western Conference standings (hold the tiebreaker over the Grizzlies) and the projected MVP leader is a huge reason why. In his last 10 games, Nikola Jokic has notched three 40-point games and five triple-doubles to lead the Nuggets to a 7-3 record over that span. Meanwhile inconsistent play continues to haunt the Los Angeles Clippers with the availabilities of their stars always in question. Paul George has played the last 7 games and appeared to be back in form averaging 27.6 points per game (PPG), but is Questionable for tonight’s game after tweaking his Hamstring in their last game against the Miami Heat. Kawhi Leonard seems to finally be getting back into a groove and playing consistently after playing in 6 of 7 contests while averaging 23.3 PPG in that stretch before missing Monday night’s loss to the Heat with a non-covid-related illness.

Favorite prop:

Over/Under: Over 225 (-110). Although the Clippers are ranked 6th in defensive rating and 3rd in points per game against, the Denver Nuggets average 119.1 points per game at home and have scored at least 20 points in 6 of their last 7 games. Additionally, the Clippers have passed over the combined 225-point total with their opponents in 6 of their last 7 games.

