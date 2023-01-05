Grizzlies Reacts Survey: Which Grizzly awards outcome is most likely?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Memphis Grizzlies fans and fans across the country.

2023 is in full swing, and the discussion around awards will ensue soon once the NBA season reaches its halfway point next week. With the Memphis Grizzlies near the top of the Western Conference, postseason honors will surely come their way.

Which awards outcome is most likely for members of the Memphis Grizzlies?

Jaren Jackson Jr. recently became the odds-favorite for the Defensive Player of the Year awards, per DraftKings Sportsbook (+150). He’s the only player in the NBA with a block percentage greater than 10% and a blocks/game average higher than 3. He’s became a devastating interior presence, a force in their elite defense.

Dillon Brooks is garnering more attention for his defensive stopping, and he’s put together strong individual outings on that side of the ball. The campaign for All-Defensive team honors is the loudest it’s been in his career. Could he find his way on one of those teams this year?

Taylor Jenkins was the runner-up for the Coach of the Year award last season, losing to Monty Williams — who coached the league-best Phoenix Suns. With the Grizzlies at the top of the Western Conference, will Jenkins get his flowers this year? He’s currently 4th in odds behind Joe Mazzulla, Jacque Vaughn, and Willie Green with +600 odds, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Ja Morant is playing like one of the best point guards in basketball, perhaps the best. He’s averaging 27.1 points, a career-high 8 assists, and a career-best 6 rebounds per game. Could he make a case for All-NBA 1st team? He’s facing tough competition here with Steph Curry, Luka Doncic, Donovan Mitchell, and Devin Booker. However, the way Morant’s been playing and impacting winning make for an undeniable case.

