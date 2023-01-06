GBBLive: 4 semi-bold predictions for 2023

The Memphis Grizzlies turned the calendar year to 2023, and things are clicking again. After losing 4 out of 5 games, on the heels of winning 6 in a row, they’ve now built a 5-game winning streak. Seems like winning resolves all problems, huh?

To quick off the new year, I have GBB Associate Editor Shawn Coleman with me to make some semi-bold predictions for the Memphis Grizzlies in 2023.

We make some future-based calls on the Grizzlies’ award cases and how far they will go. Can Jaren Jackson Jr. win his first Defensive Player of the Year award? Can the Grizzlies reach the Western Conference Finals or the Finals?

We also gauge their trade prospects. Will this be the year they make a sizable deal to become more formidable?

We close the show asking how much Dillon Brooks will make on the open market this summer, and if that deal is with the Memphis Grizzlies. He’s put together a strong campaign defensively and has became a key factor in their system. Will his price go upwards of $20M annually?

Find out what we have to say on this episode of GBBLive.

You could also find this episode on Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, and IHeart. You can also subscribe to the Grizzly Bear Blues podcast network on these platforms so you could get every single episode of our 5 podcasts — GBBLive, The Starting 5, The Nxt Gen Podcast, The Core 4, and Grizzly Bear Bets.

Follow Grizzly Bear Blues on Twitter and Instagram. For more Grizzlies talk, subscribe to the Grizzly Bear Blues podcast network on Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, and IHeart.