Reacts results: Jaren Jackson Jr. is most likely Grizzly to finish with post-season honors

Last week, we ran a SB Nation Reacts on which member of the Memphis Grizzlies organization is most likely to come away with post-season honors this season.

Jaren Jackson Jr. for Defensive Player of the Year

Dillon Brooks for an All-Defensive team

Ja Morant for 1st Team All-NBA

Taylor Jenkins for Coach of the Year

The results are in.

Jaren Jackson Jr.’s campaign for Defensive Player of the Year is absolutely heating up. He’s currently the odds-on favorite for Defensive Player of the Year at +150, surpassing Brook Lopez — who has had the best odds all season.

In a recent roundtable, the GBB staff agrees that Jaren Jackson Jr. will likely be the Grizzly to come away with an award/honors this season. Here’s what GBB Senior Staff Writer Andrew Katz had to say about the likelihood:

I wish I could go in another direction but Jaren Jackson Jr. winning Defensive Player of the Year is the obvious answer. Since making his season debut on November 15, the Grizzlies’ defense has been drastically better. Without Jackson, Memphis has a 112.8 defensive rating. With JJJ on the court, Memphis has a 108.5 defensive rating. Memphis is now tied for the best defensive rating in the NBA at 109.6. Before Jackson’s return, they were 19th in defensive rating. Jackson’s defensive impact is unmatched. He is averaging 3.2 blocks per game which would be the most in the league if he had played enough games. After being first-team NBA All-Defense last year, JJJ will reach the next step as he cements himself as the league’s best defender.

Jaren Jackson Jr.’s emergence into one of the NBA’s most dominant defenders has been fun to watch. The other members of the organization mentioned here — Dillon Brooks, Ja Morant, and Taylor Jenkins — should be in the mix for some post-season honors as well, especially if the Grizzlies snag a top seed in the Western Conference.

