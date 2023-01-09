‘The Starting 5’ Podcast: Grizzlies keeping pace for the #1 seed

On this week’s episode of The Starting 5 Podcast, we recapped the Memphis Grizzlies’ current 6-game winning streak, discussed their prospects of finishing with the #1 seed in the western conference, and predicted the upcoming week of games.

We began the show by discussing the team’s continued success in taking advantage of a weaker portion of their schedule over the past week. The team is clicking again after a rocky 4 losses in 5 game stretch through the Christmas holiday.

Also, the guys answered a question about who’s more likely to win Defensive Player of the Year between Dillon Brooks and Jaren Jackson Jr.

Next segment, we discussed the Grizzlies’ chances at ending the regular season as the #1 seed in the western conference. The Nuggets seem to be the Grizzlies’ biggest threat at the moment.

To close the show, we predicted the Grizzlies’ upcoming games this week. The 3 games the Memphis Grizzlies have this week are:

