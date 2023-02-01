‘The Starting 5’ Podcast: What is your definition of “fine?”

On this week’s episode of The Starting 5 Podcast, we recapped the Memphis Grizzlies’ 5-game losing streak and streak-ending win against the Indiana Pacers, reviewed whether the Grizzlies are really “fine” in the west, and discussed the Grizzlies’ chances of beginning a new winning streak.

We began the show by discussing the team’s failures on the road, specifically against the western conference. Are Ja Morant’s comments in December coming back to haunt the team?

Next segment we gave our definition of the word “fine.” Also, we covered rather the Grizzlies can and/or should make a move for OG Anunoby and what the expectations for Danny Green should be as he returns to the court this week.

To close the show, we discussed how the Grizzlies can get back to their winning ways and compete against the western conference contenders in road environments. Also, we predicted their upcoming week. Their schedule this week consists of:

