It’s time for the Memphis Grizzlies to unleash Jaren Jackson Jr.

I may have never met him in person, but I still miss Jon Tjarks, who is the best basketball writer to ever live in my opinion. He passed away after an extended battle with cancer this past year, but through it all, he exemplified courage, integrity, and love to the very end. He loved basketball, and that clearly showed through his writing.

But most importantly of all, he loved Jesus, and he showed that through his life. He believed that the greatest success a single person can have is to empower someone else to be all that they can be. True greatness is found in humbly exalting others rather than yourself.

So it makes sense that this one quote from Tjarks’ 2019 column about the Memphis Grizzlies has stuck with me all these years:

The Grizzlies need Ja Morant’s passing more than his scoring. They already have a legitimate franchise player in Jaren Jackson Jr., the no. 4 pick in last year’s draft. The most important thing that Morant can do in Memphis is get Jackson the ball.

If that’s true, then Ja Morant has failed in his calling. Of course, that’s not exactly fair. Tjarks was expecting a more explosive Steve Nash; instead, we got an evolved Allen Iverson. Morant is the Answer for the Memphis Grizzlies, a star that shines brighter than any other that Memphis has ever had. He’s one of the NBA’s most unstoppable scorers, and that’s more than okay.

The Grizzlies need him to be that.

However, part of the reason that the Grizzlies desperately need his scoring is that they don’t properly leverage the offensive upside of their other All-Star. And to put it bluntly, they never have. Taylor Jenkins and his coaching staff have never figured out how to truly maximize Jaren Jackson Jr. offensively.

Many fans and voices around the league have complained about Jackson’s first-time all-star selection because of his relatively meager production (16.8 PTS, 6.6 REB; never mind that he’s the best defender of his generation). And while that may have some validity, the Grizzlies coaching staff is more to blame for that than anything else. He’s currently playing the second fewest minutes per game of his career.

To be fair, Jackson is coming off the second major lower body injury of his career. Lower body injuries can be debilitating for bigs in particular, especially as they start to accumulate. So it makes sense for the Grizzlies to protect their investment and place him on a minutes restriction (I’m mainly spitballing here since this has never been clarified by the coaching staff, training staff, or even Jackson himself).

But even if the Grizzlies want to somewhat limit his minutes, that doesn’t explain why they don’t give him the ball. He currently has the lowest usage of his entire career (22.4%) despite the fact that he has a career high 56 eFG%. For a supposedly unicorn big man who just earned his first all-star selection in his fifth season, it makes zero sense that Jaren Jackson Jr. is touching the ball less than he’s ever had. It looks even worse on a broader scale: Of the 74 players averaging at least 16 PPG, he ranks 60th among them in usage.

Jaren Jackson Jr. currently has the lowest usage of his career, and considering the team's offensive woes, that would seem to be an indictment of a coaching staff that has never figured out how to fully maximize him. — Nathan Chester (@NathanChester24) February 8, 2023

What makes it all the more frustrating is that his raw production and shooting percentages don’t do proper justice to how dominant he’s been. Want to give it to him on the low block? He’s the 10th most efficient post-up scorer in the league (53.8 FG%). Want to just let him clear out and go to work? He scores 1.2 points per isolation, which ranks him as one of the 10 best isolation scorers in the NBA, ahead of players like Luka Doncic, Zion Williamson, Nikola Jokic, and James Harden.

Do you want him to just stand around the perimeter and anger every basketball coach over the age of 60 like the Grizzlies do? Well you can do that too! He has once again become a spot-up threat, shooting a respectable 36% from three on 4.2 attempts.

Now I want to qualify what I’m about to say with this: I’m not a coach, and I don’t pretend to be a schematic genius. I’m constantly learning, and I don’t pretend to have fully grasped every single nuance of NBA basketball.

But I do not understand how the Memphis Grizzlies can have a superstar point guard who can get to the rim as easily as any guard in NBA history, a game-changing shooter who can score efficiently from all three levels, and a 7’0” unicorn big man who can do everything offensively that Jaren Jackson Jr. can, and STILL have the 23rd ranked halfcourt offense. That’s not even to mention the fact that they have a center in Steven Adams, who may be the best screener in the world.

Sure, the team lacks shooting and spacing off the bench, which is an indictment of the personnel rather than the coaching. Trading for Luke Kennard, who has shot 43% on 4.3 attempts from three for his career, will hopefully be a game-changer in that regard.

The bigger issue at play, however, is that Taylor Jenkins has been unable to establish a proper offensive pecking order. Dillon Brooks, God bless him, has become the basketball equivalent of an untreated infection to the Grizzlies offense, but he’s still taking 14.6 shots per game, which is nearly 3 more than Jackson! Killian Hayes is the only thing keeping him from being the worst volume shooter in modern NBA history (this is not hyperbolic), and it’s a scathing indictment of the Grizzlies coaching staff that he’s been allowed to run amok for so long.

Think about how much better the Grizzlies offense would be if they ran it through Jaren Jackson Jr., whose size and skill make him nearly unguardable at this point. This play in the 4th quarter of the Grizzlies win against the Chicago Bulls makes me long for the possibilities of what a Jackson-focused offense could be. Watch how the Bulls defense is so utterly focused on Jackson, who had been dominating them from the post, that Ja Morant — again, one of the greatest paint scorers at his position ever — sneaks through the defense for an easy finger roll.

Of course, Jaren Jackson Jr. is not a perfect offensive basketball player. The most significant hole in his offensive game is also the reason why Ja Morant doesn’t involve him in the offense as much as he should. No one operates in the pick-and-roll more than Morant (13.2 possessions per game), but Jackson struggles badly as a roller. He only scores 1.03 points per possession as the roller, which ranks in the 29th percentile.

To be sure, Jackson’s issues are not a matter of skill. He has great hands and good footwork; he just has undeniably bad instincts as a roller. He’s just as likely to barrel over his defender for a terrible offensive foul as he is to finish in traffic. Improving his court vision would help. In this play from Christmas, he catches and turns toward the basket without even attempting to read the defense.

Still, very few players have no holes in their offensive game. Jaren Jackson Jr. is an incredible talent on both ends of the floor. And if the Memphis Grizzlies are to achieve everything that they can this year, Taylor Jenkins and Ja Morant must empower him to be everything that he can be.

Just like the late Jon Tjarks would have wanted.

