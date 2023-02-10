The Grizzlies got better without pushing all the chips in

The NBA trade deadline came and went. There were more fireworks than expected, as both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving departed Brooklyn and moved to the Western Conference, and the Lakers actually found a trade with Russell Westbrook. The expected treasures on the trade block — OG Anunoby, Fred VanVleet, John Collins — stayed put.

The Memphis Grizzlies’ outlook seemed pretty murky coming in, as there were talks of them getting a big fish (Anunoby), and there was skepticism around a move being made at all. The Grizzlies turned Danny Green and 3 second-round picks into Luke Kennard in a 3-team trade with the Los Angeles Clippers and the Houston Rockets.

While nothing splashy was done, the Grizzlies completed an objective from many followers: they’re better than they were before Thursday’s deadline.

Addressing what they departed from first, the Grizzlies did like and value Danny Green as a veteran presence and possible contributor. They wanted to see what he would provide upon his return from injury. However, the Grizzlies sought reinforcements after a rough losing slump. The most plausible move was to upgrade Green’s roster spot, as his salary was the clearest avenue to do so. While most of his veteran contributions remained behind closed doors, it was cool to see him as a presence — whether it was supporting his teammates with the Hustle, or giving pointers off the bench to the young guys.

The 3 second-round picks may seem like a lot, but teams buy second-round picks on draft night all the time. It’s not a big deal.

Luke Kennard isn’t the flashiest player acquisition. However, his impact should outweigh his level of splash when the “Woj, Shams bomb” hits. He’s a lights-out shooter with juice off the dribble. For a team with doozy halfcourt offense recently, and for a wing rotation that’s been lacking with outside shooting recently, Kennard adds a punch off the bench. A 45.3% career postseason 3-point shooter, Kennard is a legitimate option as the 8th guy in a playoff rotation alongside Morant/Bane/Brooks/Jackson/Adams/Clarke/Jones. He answers this looming, worrisome question about the Grizzlies’ playoff depth.

Now people will sarcastically ask if the Grizzlies are fine in the West now. Let’s be real:

The West is tougher now.

Kevin Durant pushes the Suns towards the top of favorites of the West, forming a dangerous quartet with Devin Booker, Chris Paul, and Deandre Ayton. Though, with Durant out with a knee injury, there will be a cloud about health between him and Paul.

Dallas paired Luka Doncic with Kyrie Irving, the most unpredictable star in the league. Who knows how this looks in 2 months — or even by the end of next week. The Nuggets added more depth to their elite team. The Clippers reduced a bit of perimeter redundancy by getting rid of Kennard, Reggie Jackson, and John Wall, but they still need a point guard — and may try the Russell Westbrook experiment. The Lakers had an awesome trade deadline but are still 13th in the West, 2.5 games behind a play-in spot and 4.5 for the 6th seed.

Bottom line, despite the moves, the West is formidable yet winnable. The Grizzlies can still compete with anyone in the West, and perhaps adding more perimeter firepower with Kennard — and some progression to the mean from struggling wings — recharges this team out of a slump.

Despite the reports of pushing the chips for players like OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges, a deal didn’t materialize. The Raptors reportedly wanted a “good player” from the Grizzlies despite an offer with 3 first-round picks. The Nets weren’t giving up a recently-acquired Mikal Bridges, surpassing an offer with 4 first-round picks. The Grizzlies tried but teams weren’t budging. Maybe in the offseason?

The possibility is still open in the offseason. The Grizzlies have all their picks plus a sneaky asset from the Warriors in 2024 (a top-4 protected first-rounder). Even if they let Dillon Brooks walk, they have over $30M in expiring contracts in Luke Kennard and Tyus Jones — as well as $12M each for Brandon Clarke and Steven Adams. They also have their prospects to work with. A draft-night trade means they can deal their 2023 and 2024 picks without the Stepien rule being in effect, as long as they “make the pick.” This would allow them to deal at least 3 picks (2023, their 2024, and a 2026) without going further than 3 years. The cupboard of assets are still there, Kleiman has shown aggressiveness in shuffling the deck in the offseason, and we’ll wait and see if they push the chips to the middle in a traditional sense.

All in all, the Memphis Grizzlies got better in a reloaded Western Conference, and we saw reports of them going against their methods to bolster their roster. The Grizzlies addressed a need to bolster their playoff depth to maintain contention status in the “Wild, Wild West” — while leaving a bit of curiosity of how they approach the next 6 months on their path to a championship, after their aggressiveness to become even better this week.

