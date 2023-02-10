Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game Preview

WHO: Memphis Grizzlies (33-21, 22-5 home) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (30-28, 10-16 away)

WHEN: 7:00 PM CT

WHERE: FedExForum — Memphis, TN

HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN: Bally Sports Southeast/92.9 FM ESPN Memphis

INJURY REPORT:

MEMPHIS: Steven Adams (Out, Knee)

MINNESOTA: Mike Conley (Questionable, Trade Pending), Nickeil Alexander-Walker (Questionable, Trade Pending), Kyle Anderson (Questionable, Back), Rudy Gobert (Questionable, Groin), Karl-Anthony Towns (Out, Calf)

PROJECTED STARTING LINEUPS:

MEMPHIS: Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Dillon Brooks, Jaren Jackson Jr., Xavier Tillman

MINNESOTA: Mike Conley, Anthony Edwards, Jalen McDaniels, Kyle Anderson, Rudy Gobert

Well, the trade deadline came and went and the Grizzlies did not make any major moves. As part of a three-team trade, Memphis sent Danny Green to Houston and three second-round picks to the Clippers in exchange for Luke Kennard. Grizzlies fans were clamoring for another move, especially after several Western Conference contenders made big trades, but Memphis decided to stand pat and trust that — when healthy — their core is good enough to compete for a title.

The Minnesota Timberwolves were involved in a big three-team deal on Wednesday, trading D’Angelo Russell for Mike Conley Jr., Juan Toscano-Anderson, Damian Jones, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and three second-round picks. Russell was fantastic in January, and after a couple of seasons in Minnesota, he will return to Los Angeles, where he started his career.

For the Timberwolves, they are adding a veteran pass-first point guard who will operate as a floor general next to Anthony Edwards. Conley, on paper, is a better fit to play alongside Edwards, and the former Grizzly has already shown he has chemistry with Rudy Gobert from their time in Utah. Whether or not this is still considered a budding rivalry is up for debate, but nevertheless, it might be tough for Grizzlies fans to see Conley in a Timberwolves jersey.

The Grizzlies add shooting with the acquisition of Kennard which they desperately need. While adding OG Anunoby or Mikal Bridges would have been nice, the Grizzlies made a solid pickup without giving up much. Trading away Green makes the Grizzlies the third youngest team in the NBA, but there is still time for Memphis to add a veteran on the buyout market. The Grizzlies and the Timberwolves meet for the fourth and final time tonight, and the Grizz have lost the last two games. However, both of those were played in Minnesota and we are in Memphis now. Here is how the Grizzlies can secure a season series tie tonight.

Trip, Trip, and more Trip

After the All-Star reserves were announced last week, plenty of people took to Twitter and shared their thoughts on Jaren Jackson Jr. being selected. Since being named an All-Star for the first time in his career, JJJ has made sure to show the world why. Against the Raptors, Trip had 18 points, eight rebounds, and four blocks. Two nights later, he feasted against the Chicago Bulls. Jackson scored 24 points on 9/13 shooting and 2/5 from three, along with seven stocks. JJJ got whatever he wanted whenever he wanted and showed the elite two-way talent he has developed.

Since Steven Adams went down, Jackson has seen a bump in minutes, and he has thrived because of it. He is averaging 32 minutes in the six games without Adams and he is getting more opportunities on offense. It seems that Taylor Jenkins has finally decided to let the walking mismatch cook.

Jackson will have opportunities to draw mismatches tonight. While he may be guarded by Rudy Gobert on some possessions, JJJ will also get paint touches against Naz Reid, Kyle Anderson, and Jaden McDaniels. Jackson’s size will cause problems for Minnesota, and if the Grizzlies insist on getting him the ball, he will eat.

Dillon Brooks Bounceback Game?

After an extensive shooting slump, Dillon Brooks heard boos from the Memphis crowd on Tuesday. To be fair, there was quite a smattering of Bulls fans at the FedExForum, but regardless, it is lame to boo the home players. In his last 12 games, Brooks is averaging 9.3 points on 32.6 FG% and 21.1 3PT%, along with 2.9 rebounds, and 2.3 assists.

Many fans thought Tuesday was his last game in a Memphis uniform but alas the trade deadline passed and Brooks is still a Grizzly. Brooks shot 2/12 and 1/6 from three against the Bulls earlier this week, but he knocked down a late three to help Memphis pull away. Brooks’s defensive contributions have never been a question, but his poor offensive performances and on-court antics have caused him to lose support among the Grizzlies faithful as of late.

Tonight is the perfect night for Brooks to return to form. It is not going to all come back at once, but his three-pointer to help put Tuesday’s game away may be all he needs to get his jumper back. His confidence has never been a problem but his shot selection and decision-making have hurt his overall offensive game. Even if tonight is not the game when Brooks finds his offense, he will be impactful on defense, chasing around Edwards all night. Whether Grizzlies fans like it or not, Brooks is here to stay – at least through this season – and as Memphis’s best perimeter defender, he will be pivotal to the Grizzlies’ postseason success.

Prediction

If there truly is bad blood between these two teams, Memphis cannot lose the season series. Ja Morant, Jackson, Bane, and Brooks will need to step up, and they have shown all year that they feed off the home crowd. If Memphis were to win, that would make it two straight years that the Grizzlies and the Timberwolves tied the season series. Hey, who knows? The wild, wild west could shake out in a multitude of ways and a first-round rematch between these two teams is not out of the question. I am sure both sides would welcome that and if both squads are healthy, it would be another electric series. The Grizzlies had their slump and it is my belief that they are coming out on the other side of it. The All-Star break will help, along with Steven Adams coming back, and Memphis will survive and win a few games before next weekend’s festivities.

Memphis 114, Minnesota 110

Follow Grizzly Bear Blues on Twitter and Instagram. For more Grizzlies talk, subscribe to the Grizzly Bear Blues podcast network on Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, and IHeart.