Luke Kennard is a Meaningful Move on the Margins

The NBA Trade Deadline has turned into one of the most exciting “outside the realm of play” times in sports. This is especially true in recent years, when true superstars are changing teams in deals that come together in the matter of hours (examples include James Harden, Kyrie Irving, and Kevin Durant.) The unfortunate thing is that only a few teams get to experience this level of impact when it comes to talent addition.

For those contenders who do not land the superstar talents, the moves not made at the Trade Deadline may be more memorable than the moves that are made. For the Memphis Grizzlies, that could be the case with rumored pursuits of OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges. However, this should not be an indication that the Grizzlies are deadline “losers”. Two teams are needed to make a trade happen, so when the primary targets for Memphis were not available, the Grizzlies had to pivot to make a move that would improve the team in clear areas of need.

Enter Luke Kennard.

Call it a “move on the margins”, Plan C or D, or whatever label seems sensible. The addition of Luke Kennard, at the cost of three second round picks along with veteran Danny Green, is a logical addition to the Memphis roster that should add immediate value. The reason being is because Kennard is one of the purest examples of a “shooting specialist” in the NBA. And for the Memphis Grizzlies, with a clear focus on shot quality since last summer, Kennard’s ability to add value with his shot is the exact infusion of consistency this offense needs.

This current version of the Memphis Grizzlies is very good at many aspects of the game of basketball, especially defensively. However, one inconsistent area of this roster is a common trait that has existed on many versions of the Grizzlies since they arrived in Memphis: sources of shooting. Fortunately, Desmond Bane has helped out in many ways to improve the Grizzlies shooting production, especially from beyond the arc and in shot selection.

And yet, the Grizzlies remain below average compared to the rest of the NBA. The Grizzlies are currently 23rd or worse in the NBA in 3p%, eFG%, and TS%. Memphis has the potential to score a lot of points, but they also can experience significant stretches of stagnant offense. These reasons are why a source of good shot quality was a logical target for the Grizzlies at the Trade Deadline. In Kennard, Memphis acquired one of the best singular sources of shot quality in the NBA.

The Grizzlies currently, among NBA Teams:



24th 3P%

23rd eFG%

26th TS%



Luke Kennard, among all NBA players (99) with 500 or more 3PA since last year:



1st 3P%

1st eFG%

4th TS%



In terms of improving shot selection and accuracy from 3 at reasonable cost, did pretty well. — Shawn Coleman (@StatsSAC) February 9, 2023

As the numbers above show, Kennard has been among the best in the NBA in shot quality and from beyond the arc since the start of last season. And Kennard’s recent success is no fluke, as he has been elite in these areas since he arrived in the league. For instance, over his past 200 regular season games, Kennard has attempted 985 threes, producing a 43.9% 3P% and 61.1% TS% over that span. The only other players in NBA history to produce those numbers over a 200 game span are Steph Curry, Seth Curry, Joe Harris, Kyle Korver, and J.J. Reddick. In other words, Kennard’s consistent accuracy from three is at a rare level few other NBA players have reached.

Since the start of the 2021-2022 season, 99 NBA players have 500+ 3PAs:



Of that group, the top two shooters in 3P%:



1. Luke Kennard 44.9%

2. Desmond Bane 43.6%



So in terms of the top 3 point shooters in the NBA, the Grizzlies arguably have the 2 best now. Smart Move — Shawn Coleman (@StatsSAC) February 9, 2023

Of course, in Bane, the Grizzlies already have one of the most productive and accurate shooters in the NBA. But this is where the addition of Kennard really starts to add value. The Grizzlies now feature two of the most accurate three point shooters in the league. Since the start of last season, Kennard and Bane are 1 and 2 among qualified shooters in 3 point accuracy. The Grizzlies are now the only team in the NBA that features two of the 10 most accurate three point shooters in the league this season.

The most exciting aspect of pairing Kennard and Bane is what they potentially can do together to add outside balance too many Grizzlies lineups that can prosper in the paint, especially those featuring Ja Morant. Furthermore, and perhaps even more importantly, is that for the majority of games moving forward, the Grizzlies will have one of the best three point shooters in the league on the court at any one time. Whether its Bane, Kennard, or both, that will be a needed boost to make the Grizzlies offense more consistent.

The overall value that Kennard adds with his shot should be kept in context. Accuracy and productivity from beyond the arc are not one in the same. Kennard is not on the level of a Steph Curry or Bane in terms of his offensive ability; he is purely a shooting specialist, which on most contenders limits him to a reserve role. However, Kennard likely offers more value to the Grizzlies in that role than any other current contender because of the multiple ways he can consistently make shots.

For one, though Kennard can occasionally create his own shot, he mainly operates off-ball and takes the majority of his shot in catch-and-shoot situations. Though self-creation is a more valuable skill, Kennard makes up for it by being among the best catch-and-shoot options in the league. Currently, he is 5th in 3P% among the 166 NBA players with at least 100 C&S 3PAs this season. Over his last three seasons, including this year, Kennard has made above 45% of his C&S 3PAs each year. As a team, the Grizzlies were 23rd in C&S 3P% last season and rank 25th this season. As a result, becoming better in catch and shoot situations with the addition of Kennard can add more balance to the offense from deep.

Luke Kennard is shooting 52% on corner 3-pointers this season, a key part of the Grizzlies' offensive system. — Drew Hill (@DrewHill_DM) February 9, 2023

One of the big reasons why Kennard is so good in catch and shoot situations is due to his ability to find high percentage looks from different sports around the arc. That is why his shot selection metrics are consistently elite. And Kennard displays elite accuracy from everywhere; he is shooting 43% above the break and 52% from the corner.

Kennard’s ability from the corner is especially intriguing with how the corner three plays a key role in the Grizzlies offensive schemes, as Drew Hill of the Daily Memphian notes above. The Grizzlies lead the league in points in the paint, which has been a defining characteristic of the Grizzlies offense in the Taylor Jenkins/Ja Morant era. However, once teams pack the paint, and in situations where the Grizzlies play in more half-court sets, the paint can become harder to navigate.

As a result, Memphis must have a reliable counter, which logically is finding an open shooter from the outside. The shot that will likely be most open is from the corner. With the addition of Kennard to Bane and others, the Grizzlies should be able to convert more corner 3 opportunities. If this can lead to Memphis being among the most productive teams in the NBA in corner three production, they now are highly productive with their primary offensive focus in the paint and also with the an alternative approach in corner threes. This sort of reliability in multiple offensive approaches can elevate the Grizzlies offensive production in the half-court, a critical need against the NBA’s best teams.

Kennard also will offer a boost to the Grizzlies bench production beyond the arc. Memphis currently ranks 25th in 3P% among NBA reserve units in the league, a stat in which several other contenders rank in the top half of the NBA. However, adding Kennard to the shooting potential of Tyus Jones and Santi Aldama gives the Grizzlies good shooting depth, which could be meaningful in non-starter minutes. Furthermore, Kennard has made 95% of his free throws this season. While he does not get to the line often, he could be a needed option in certain game situations for the worst free throw shooting team in the NBA.

Again, as good as Kennard is when it comes to shooting, the significance of his addition should be kept in check. The reason he was available for three second round picks is because he does not offer much value outside of shooting, though he can add a bit of playmaking at times. Furthermore, his defensive limitations prevent him from playing huge minutes. At best, he is a key regular season reserve who could be the 8th or 9th man in a playoff rotation if his shot is falling.

But for the Grizzlies, that is all he needs to be. The areas where Kennard is truly elite are the areas of biggest need for this Grizzlies offense. For that reason, Kennard can still add relevant value even in short spurts. If those short stretches can make lead to one or two more threes a night, that can make a huge difference over the long run, even in the playoffs.

The Western Conference become an even tougher field to navigate as a result of the trade deadline, and the Grizzlies have struggled in recent weeks. And yes, more significant trade targets likely would make a bigger impact. But even if Kennard is a move on the margins, at the cost it took to get him, he could play many meaningful minutes for the Grizzlies for this year and beyond.

And for a franchise that always seems to be “a shooter away from contention”, Memphis now has a better duo of shooters than any previous Grizzlies roster and one of the best current duos in the NBA.

