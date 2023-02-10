Ja Morant is an All-Star starter now

For the second year in a row, Ja Morant will start in the NBA All-Star game, replacing the injured Stephen Curry. It’s a big honor for Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies, who have never had an All-Star Starter two seasons in a row.

Joel Embiid, Lauri Markkanen and Ja Morant will be starter replacements in the All-Star game. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 10, 2023

Morant is currently top 10 in both points and assists per game and has led the Grizzlies to the second best record in the Western Conference. He also has career highs in assists per game, rebounds per game, and double-doubles with just under 30 games remaining in the regular season.

Morant will be joined by teammate Jaren Jackson Jr. in the All-Star game, the first time that two Grizzlies will be represented.

The All-Star game will take place Sunday, February 19th in Utah and will start at 7 PM CT on TNT.

